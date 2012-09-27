Uniflex Cables Ltd merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
24.98
24.98
26.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-57.85
-29.59
-3.75
Net Worth
-32.87
-4.61
22.85
Minority Interest
Debt
177.24
132.21
81.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
144.37
127.6
104.58
Fixed Assets
56.86
56.06
51.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.32
2.32
2.32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
74.36
52.34
42.48
Inventories
52.41
51.92
50.2
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
59.03
48.21
38.9
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
23.94
20.66
16.51
Sundry Creditors
-23.6
-25.91
-24.04
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-37.42
-42.54
-39.09
Cash
10.83
16.88
8.45
Total Assets
144.37
127.6
104.58
No Record Found
