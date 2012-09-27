iifl-logo-icon 1
Uniflex Cables Ltd merged Balance Sheet

12.3
(-5.96%)
Sep 27, 2012|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

24.98

24.98

26.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-57.85

-29.59

-3.75

Net Worth

-32.87

-4.61

22.85

Minority Interest

Debt

177.24

132.21

81.73

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

144.37

127.6

104.58

Fixed Assets

56.86

56.06

51.33

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.32

2.32

2.32

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

74.36

52.34

42.48

Inventories

52.41

51.92

50.2

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

59.03

48.21

38.9

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

23.94

20.66

16.51

Sundry Creditors

-23.6

-25.91

-24.04

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-37.42

-42.54

-39.09

Cash

10.83

16.88

8.45

Total Assets

144.37

127.6

104.58

