To.

The Members of

UNIMIN INDIA LIMITED

Report on Audit of the Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Unimin India Limited (the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2023, and the statement of profit and loss, and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us. except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act.2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the slate of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2023 and its loss and cash flows for the year ended on that date Basis for Qualified Opinion

1 The company is required to adopt Indian Accounting Standards from FY 2022-23 as per the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules. 2015 However, Standalone Financial Statements of the company are not prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act 2013 read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules. 2015, as amended

2 The company has not appointed Internal Auditors as required by Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013

3 The system of internal Financial control over financial reporting with regard to the company were not made available to us to enable us to determine if the company has established adequate internal financial control over financial reporting and whether such internal financial control were operating effectively

4 Companys networth is fully eroded due to accumulated losses Company does not have major business operations or future business plan Inspite of the same accounts of the company is prepared on-Gomg Concern basis

5 The Company has not made provision for employee retirement benefits as required under AS-15 - Employee Benefits In absence of actuarial valuation report, we are unable to comment upon consequential impact, if any, arising thereof, on the Statement

6 The Company has taken useful life and residual value of assets different from useful life and residual value indicated in Schedule II to the Companies Act. 2013 witheut taking any technical advise In absence of sufficient appropriate details, we are unable to comment upon consequential impact, if any, arising thereof, on the Statement

7 The Company had written off balance of a creditor amounting to Rs 24 05 crores in earlier years To that extent its reserve is overstated and liability is understated

8 Balances of Trade Receivables, Trade Payables and Loans and Advances are subject to confirmation and consequent adjustments, if any on reconciliation thereof

9 The company has accepted deposits from the public. However, the company has failed to comply with the provisions of section 74

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are these matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Emphasis of Matters

1. We draw attention to Note No. 22.2, 22.3 in Notes to Accounts which describes that the company has received notices from Sales Tax as well as from Excise department. These liabilities are disclosed under contingent liabilities.

Our opinion is not qualified In respect to these matter.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon.

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other Information comprises the information included in the Management Dicussion and Analysis, Boards Report Insluding Annexures to Boards Report, Business Reponsibility Report. Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and. in doing so. consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated

If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information we are required to report that fact We have nothing to report in this regard

Responsibilities of Management and These Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act. 2013 (the Act) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India,including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules. 2014 This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, and design implementation and maintenance of internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial state ments that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so

These Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit We also

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error design and perform audit procedures responsive to these risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influences. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with these charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide these charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be theught to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1 As required by (he Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 we give in the Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable

2 As required by section 143(3) of the Act. we report that

a We have sought and except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit b Except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, in our opinion, proper books of account, as required by law. have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of these books

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d Except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph, in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules. 2014 (as amended) e We did not get any written representations from the directors on qualification/dis-qualification as on 31st March. 2023, so we are unable to comment upon whether they are qualified or not from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act

f The Qualification Relating to maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion Section

g With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, we give our separate Report in "Annexure B" h. With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules,2014, in our opinion and to our best of our information and according to the explanations given to us

i. As detailed in Note No 22 to the Financial Statements, the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its standalone financial position ii The company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses

iii. The Provision Relating to transferring any amount to investors education and protection fund is not applicable to the company during the year.

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date to the members of the UNIMIN INDIA LIMITED (The Company) on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2023. We report that:

I. (a)(i) According to information and explanations given to us, The company maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and equipment,

(a) (ii) According to information and explanations given to us, The company is not having any intangible assets: hence this clause is not applicable,

(b) According to information and explanations given to us,All the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and there is a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets No material discrepancies were noticed onsuchverification,

(c) According to information and explanations given to us,All the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company,

(d) According to information and explanations given to us, The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use of assets) or intangible asset of both during the financial year,

(e) According to information and explanations given to us, there is no any proceeding have been initiated or pending against company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(a) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has carried out physical verification of inventories at reasonable intervals.

b) The Company has not been Sanctioned any working capital limit exceeding the five crore rupees in aggregate from Bank or Financial Institution on the Basis of security of current assets during the financial.

Ill According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act. 2013 during the year Accordingly, clause 3 (iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

IV. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any corporate guarantees therefore the provision of provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security is not applicable to company

V According to information and explanations given to us. the company has not accepted any deposits from the public in accordance with the provisions of section 73 to 76 and rules framed thereunder during the year Accordingly, clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

VI. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act2013.

VII. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, GST, duty of customs, duty of excise, value-added tax. Goods and Service Tax. cess, professional tax and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate autherities.

b) As at March 31, 2023, following disputed dues have not been paid:

Nature Amount in Lakhs Forum Excise Dues 660.94 Commissioner Daman Sales Tax 597.90 Deputy Commissioner (Appeal) Daman

c) According to the information and explanations given to us. no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value-added tax, Goods and Service Tax, cess, professional tax and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31* March 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Income tax. Sales tax, Value added tax. Service tax, Goods and Service Tax, duty of customs, duty of excise which have not been deposited with the appropriate autherities on account of any dispute.

VIII. According to the information and explanations given to us,the company has not recorded any transactions in the books of account which have been surrendered of disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, The previously unrecorded income has been properly recorded in the books of account during the year.

IX (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the company have not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender; hence this clause is not applicable.

(b) The company has not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender, hence this clause is not applicable:

(c) The company has not obtained any term loan; hence this clause is not applicable;

(d) The company has not raised any short-term fund; hence this clause is not applicable;

(e) The company has not taken any any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, hence this clause is not applicable;

(f) The company has not raised company has raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies; hence this clause is not applicable

(g) The Company has not raised any money by way of an initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans, hence this clause is not applicable.

(h) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year, hence this clause is not applicable

(i) According to the information and explanations given to us. no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit

0) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, hence this clause is not applicable

X (a) The Company is not a Nidhi Company hence compliance of Net Owned Funds to Deposits in the ratio of 1 20 to meet out the liability is not applicable to the company,

(b) The Company is not a Nidhi Company hence maintaining ten percent unencumbered term deposits as specified in the Nidhi Rules. 2014 to meet out the liability is not applicable to the company.

(c) The Company is not a Nidhi Company hence this clause is not applicable to the company

XI According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examinations of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Accounting Standard (AS) 18. Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014

XII The Central Government has not prescribed to appoint internal auditor under section 138 of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company; hence this clause is not applicable

XIII According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him Hence this clause is not applicable

XIV (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934

(b) The Company is not has conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities, hence this clause is not applicable

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, hence this clause is not applicable

(d) The Company does not have any CIC.

XV The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year

XVI There is no resignation of statutory auditors during the year; hence this clause is not applicable

XVII According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company and financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we were in the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report There was no any liability in the books of the company for these payable within one year from the date of balance sheet date

XVIII. The company has not any other than ongoing projects, therefore provision of section 135 of Companies Act. 2013 is not applicable to the company; this clause is not applicable to the company.

XIX. There are no any qualifications or adverse remarks given by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports, hence this clause is not applicable to the company.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

[Referred lo in para 2(g) Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of UNIMIN INDIA LIMITED on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2023]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (I) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") We were engaged to audit the internal financial controls over financial reporting of UNIMIN INDIA LIMITED the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India These responsibilities Include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act. 2013 Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal Financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act. to the extent applicable to an audit of internal Financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal Financial controls and. both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India These Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirement and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over Financial reporting and their operating effectiveness Our audit of internal financial controls over Financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls based on the assessed risk The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reportings.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes these policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with autherizations of management and directors of the company, and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unautherized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitation of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitation of Internal financial controls over financial reporting , including the possibility of collision or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over Financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedure may deteriorate.

Disclaimer of Opinion

The system of internal Financial control over financial reporting with regard to the company were not made available to us to enable us to determine if the company has established adequate internal financial control over financial reporting and whether such internal financial control were operating effectively. Because of this reason, we are unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for our opinion whether the Company had adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and whether such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31. 2023 We have considered the disclaimer reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the financial statements of the Company, and the disclaimer does not affect our opinion on the financial statements of the Company