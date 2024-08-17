SectorTextiles
Open₹0.46
Prev. Close₹0.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.46
Day's Low₹0.46
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-7.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.93
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
20.94
20.94
20.94
20.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-35.08
-34.82
-34.79
-34.84
Net Worth
-14.14
-13.88
-13.85
-13.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.72
0.22
0
0
yoy growth (%)
213.32
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
-0.03
-0.03
As % of sales
0
0.79
0
0
Employee costs
-0.25
-0.14
-0.11
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.05
-2.04
-2.26
-2.47
Depreciation
-0.1
-1.78
-1.79
-1.81
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.19
-0.4
-0.39
0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
213.32
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-142.59
-28.38
-27.2
-323.41
EBIT growth
-102.71
-9.39
-8.75
65.73
Net profit growth
-102.71
-9.39
-8.75
65.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
JASBIR KAUR BAKSHI
Director
SHIV KUMAR VASESI
Director
SHEENA SARUP
Director
BRINDA MALHOTRA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Unimin India Ltd
Summary
Unimin India (Unimin) was incorporated on 18 Dec.81. The company was promoted by J B S Bakshi and associates. The promoter has interests in other companies including Uniplas India, Rutron International, Dasco Plastics, UAE Adaiya Plastics, etc. Unimin is managed by chairman J B S Bakshi and managing director Raman Patel. Unimin is engaged in the manufacture of PVC compounds and small-diameter PVC pipes.In Mar.95, it came out with a Rs 17.10 cr public issue at a premium of Rs 20 to part-finance facilities to manufacture spun bonded polymer fabrics (SBPF) at Daman at an estimated cost of Rs 58.57 cr. Unimin has a financial collaboration with the Asian Finance & Investment Corporation (AFIC), Singapore, for investment in the SBPF project at Daman. The company has buy-back arrangements with Silver Plastics a sister-concern of Reifenhauser, Germany, to the extent of 50% of its capacity. It also has marketing arrangements with REH Non-woven Sales, US, appointing it the sole distributor and marketing agent for the US and Canada. REH has signed an MoU to buy a minimum of 2000 tpa of SBPF. B&W, UK, has also expressed interest in buying 800 tpa of SBPF.The company has commissioned the new SBPF project in early November98 and has started up production from April, 1999.
