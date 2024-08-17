iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Unimin India Ltd Share Price

0.46
(-4.17%)
Feb 13, 2017|01:10:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Unimin India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

0.46

Prev. Close

0.48

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.46

Day's Low

0.46

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-7.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.93

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Unimin India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Unimin India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Unimin India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:12 AM
Dec-2016Sep-2016Dec-2015Sep-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.21%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Unimin India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

20.94

20.94

20.94

20.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-35.08

-34.82

-34.79

-34.84

Net Worth

-14.14

-13.88

-13.85

-13.9

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.72

0.22

0

0

yoy growth (%)

213.32

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

-0.03

-0.03

As % of sales

0

0.79

0

0

Employee costs

-0.25

-0.14

-0.11

-0.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.05

-2.04

-2.26

-2.47

Depreciation

-0.1

-1.78

-1.79

-1.81

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.19

-0.4

-0.39

0.05

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

213.32

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-142.59

-28.38

-27.2

-323.41

EBIT growth

-102.71

-9.39

-8.75

65.73

Net profit growth

-102.71

-9.39

-8.75

65.73

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Unimin India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Unimin India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

JASBIR KAUR BAKSHI

Director

SHIV KUMAR VASESI

Director

SHEENA SARUP

Director

BRINDA MALHOTRA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Unimin India Ltd

Summary

Unimin India (Unimin) was incorporated on 18 Dec.81. The company was promoted by J B S Bakshi and associates. The promoter has interests in other companies including Uniplas India, Rutron International, Dasco Plastics, UAE Adaiya Plastics, etc. Unimin is managed by chairman J B S Bakshi and managing director Raman Patel. Unimin is engaged in the manufacture of PVC compounds and small-diameter PVC pipes.In Mar.95, it came out with a Rs 17.10 cr public issue at a premium of Rs 20 to part-finance facilities to manufacture spun bonded polymer fabrics (SBPF) at Daman at an estimated cost of Rs 58.57 cr. Unimin has a financial collaboration with the Asian Finance & Investment Corporation (AFIC), Singapore, for investment in the SBPF project at Daman. The company has buy-back arrangements with Silver Plastics a sister-concern of Reifenhauser, Germany, to the extent of 50% of its capacity. It also has marketing arrangements with REH Non-woven Sales, US, appointing it the sole distributor and marketing agent for the US and Canada. REH has signed an MoU to buy a minimum of 2000 tpa of SBPF. B&W, UK, has also expressed interest in buying 800 tpa of SBPF.The company has commissioned the new SBPF project in early November98 and has started up production from April, 1999.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Unimin India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.