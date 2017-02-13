Unimin India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
20.94
20.94
20.94
20.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-35.08
-34.82
-34.79
-34.84
Net Worth
-14.14
-13.88
-13.85
-13.9
Minority Interest
Debt
15.26
15.12
15.13
15.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.12
1.24
1.28
1.51
Fixed Assets
1.06
1.17
1.28
1.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.04
0.06
0
0.23
Inventories
0.03
0.04
0.04
0.04
Inventory Days
20.27
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.01
0.01
Debtor Days
5.06
Other Current Assets
1.35
1.38
1.59
1.44
Sundry Creditors
-0.29
-0.31
-0.23
-0.23
Creditor Days
116.59
Other Current Liabilities
-1.05
-1.05
-1.41
-1.03
Cash
0
0
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
1.1
1.23
1.29
1.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.