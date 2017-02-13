iifl-logo-icon 1
Unimin India Ltd Balance Sheet

0.46
(-4.17%)
Feb 13, 2017|01:10:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

20.94

20.94

20.94

20.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-35.08

-34.82

-34.79

-34.84

Net Worth

-14.14

-13.88

-13.85

-13.9

Minority Interest

Debt

15.26

15.12

15.13

15.41

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.12

1.24

1.28

1.51

Fixed Assets

1.06

1.17

1.28

1.25

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.04

0.06

0

0.23

Inventories

0.03

0.04

0.04

0.04

Inventory Days

20.27

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.01

0.01

Debtor Days

5.06

Other Current Assets

1.35

1.38

1.59

1.44

Sundry Creditors

-0.29

-0.31

-0.23

-0.23

Creditor Days

116.59

Other Current Liabilities

-1.05

-1.05

-1.41

-1.03

Cash

0

0

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

1.1

1.23

1.29

1.49

