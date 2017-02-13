Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.72
0.22
0
0
yoy growth (%)
213.32
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
-0.03
-0.03
As % of sales
0
0.79
0
0
Employee costs
-0.25
-0.14
-0.11
-0.12
As % of sales
35.38
61.27
0
0
Other costs
-0.3
-0.45
-0.36
-0.54
As % of sales (Other Cost)
42.87
197.87
0
0
Operating profit
0.15
-0.36
-0.51
-0.7
OPM
21.74
-159.93
0
0
Depreciation
-0.1
-1.78
-1.79
-1.81
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.1
0.04
0.03
Profit before tax
0.05
-2.04
-2.26
-2.47
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.05
-2.04
-2.26
-2.47
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.05
-2.04
-2.26
-2.47
yoy growth (%)
-102.71
-9.39
-8.75
65.73
NPM
7.71
-891.25
0
0
