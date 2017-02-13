iifl-logo-icon 1
Unimin India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.46
(-4.17%)
Feb 13, 2017

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.72

0.22

0

0

yoy growth (%)

213.32

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

-0.03

-0.03

As % of sales

0

0.79

0

0

Employee costs

-0.25

-0.14

-0.11

-0.12

As % of sales

35.38

61.27

0

0

Other costs

-0.3

-0.45

-0.36

-0.54

As % of sales (Other Cost)

42.87

197.87

0

0

Operating profit

0.15

-0.36

-0.51

-0.7

OPM

21.74

-159.93

0

0

Depreciation

-0.1

-1.78

-1.79

-1.81

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.1

0.04

0.03

Profit before tax

0.05

-2.04

-2.26

-2.47

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.05

-2.04

-2.26

-2.47

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.05

-2.04

-2.26

-2.47

yoy growth (%)

-102.71

-9.39

-8.75

65.73

NPM

7.71

-891.25

0

0

