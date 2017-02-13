iifl-logo-icon 1
Unimin India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.46
(-4.17%)
Feb 13, 2017|01:10:54 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.05

-2.04

-2.26

-2.47

Depreciation

-0.1

-1.78

-1.79

-1.81

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.19

-0.4

-0.39

0.05

Other operating items

Operating

0.14

-4.23

-4.44

-4.23

Capital expenditure

0.12

0

-0.29

-0.1

Free cash flow

0.27

-4.23

-4.74

-4.33

Equity raised

-69.04

-64.3

-59.77

-54.32

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

30.44

30.69

30.79

29.6

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-38.33

-37.84

-33.73

-29.06

