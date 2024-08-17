Unimin India Ltd Summary

Unimin India (Unimin) was incorporated on 18 Dec.81. The company was promoted by J B S Bakshi and associates. The promoter has interests in other companies including Uniplas India, Rutron International, Dasco Plastics, UAE Adaiya Plastics, etc. Unimin is managed by chairman J B S Bakshi and managing director Raman Patel. Unimin is engaged in the manufacture of PVC compounds and small-diameter PVC pipes.In Mar.95, it came out with a Rs 17.10 cr public issue at a premium of Rs 20 to part-finance facilities to manufacture spun bonded polymer fabrics (SBPF) at Daman at an estimated cost of Rs 58.57 cr. Unimin has a financial collaboration with the Asian Finance & Investment Corporation (AFIC), Singapore, for investment in the SBPF project at Daman. The company has buy-back arrangements with Silver Plastics a sister-concern of Reifenhauser, Germany, to the extent of 50% of its capacity. It also has marketing arrangements with REH Non-woven Sales, US, appointing it the sole distributor and marketing agent for the US and Canada. REH has signed an MoU to buy a minimum of 2000 tpa of SBPF. B&W, UK, has also expressed interest in buying 800 tpa of SBPF.The company has commissioned the new SBPF project in early November98 and has started up production from April, 1999.