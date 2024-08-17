Unimin India (Unimin) was incorporated on 18 Dec.81. The company was promoted by J B S Bakshi and associates. The promoter has interests in other companies including Uniplas India, Rutron International, Dasco Plastics, UAE Adaiya Plastics, etc. Unimin is managed by chairman J B S Bakshi and managing director Raman Patel. Unimin is engaged in the manufacture of PVC compounds and small-diameter PVC pipes.In Mar.95, it came out with a Rs 17.10 cr public issue at a premium of Rs 20 to part-finance facilities to manufacture spun bonded polymer fabrics (SBPF) at Daman at an estimated cost of Rs 58.57 cr. Unimin has a financial collaboration with the Asian Finance & Investment Corporation (AFIC), Singapore, for investment in the SBPF project at Daman. The company has buy-back arrangements with Silver Plastics a sister-concern of Reifenhauser, Germany, to the extent of 50% of its capacity. It also has marketing arrangements with REH Non-woven Sales, US, appointing it the sole distributor and marketing agent for the US and Canada. REH has signed an MoU to buy a minimum of 2000 tpa of SBPF. B&W, UK, has also expressed interest in buying 800 tpa of SBPF.The company has commissioned the new SBPF project in early November98 and has started up production from April, 1999.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.