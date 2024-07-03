Union Quality Plastics Limited was established in July, 1984. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of polyethylene fabric based products for packaging, shelter, waterproofing and horticultural applications.In 1994, the company expanded the capacity of HDPE woven sacks and tarpaulins from 1080 mtpa to 3600 mtpa and diversified into the production of flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBCs). It entered into a technical collaboration with Custom Packaging Systems, US, for the manufacture of FIBCs. It also has a 100% buy-back arrangement with the collaborator for the FIBC produced by the company. It came out with a public issue in Nov.94 to part-finance the project. Commercial production of this project commenced in 1995.
