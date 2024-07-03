iifl-logo-icon 1
Union Quality Plastics Ltd Share Price

11.77
(0.00%)
Nov 18, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.77
  • Day's High12.35
  • 52 Wk High17.13
  • Prev. Close11.77
  • Day's Low11.77
  • 52 Wk Low 10.65
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-10.32
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.15
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Union Quality Plastics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

11.77

Prev. Close

11.77

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

12.35

Day's Low

11.77

52 Week's High

17.13

52 Week's Low

10.65

Book Value

-10.32

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.15

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Union Quality Plastics Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Union Quality Plastics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Union Quality Plastics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.83%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 36.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Union Quality Plastics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.93

6.93

6.93

6.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.32

-12.12

-10.23

-4.85

Net Worth

-5.39

-5.19

-3.3

2.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

16.58

36.34

53.45

24.05

yoy growth (%)

-54.35

-32.01

122.26

-43.88

Raw materials

-12.51

-27.95

-40.2

-18.39

As % of sales

75.45

76.91

75.21

76.46

Employee costs

-1

-1.08

-1.3

-1.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.18

0.81

4.26

-2.21

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.27

-0.39

-0.35

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.17

-1.24

0.24

Working capital

-0.7

0.15

-1.42

-6.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-54.35

-32.01

122.26

-43.88

Op profit growth

-100.48

3.59

-609.2

-112.08

EBIT growth

-112.6

-72.62

-955.68

-122.09

Net profit growth

-137.01

-78.76

-252.72

-217.69

No Record Found

Union Quality Plastics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

5,103.6

62.163,182.53219.390.62,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,802.1

88.6549,082.25122.30.211,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

246.4

33.0115,871.851.440.97828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,717.35

99.2213,197.5121.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

484.8

60.0711,150.1648.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Union Quality Plastics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

J K Karthik Singh

Managing Director

Jeethendra Singh Goud

Independent Director

Sudhakar Reddy Pesaladinne

Independent Director

Gunjarla Ramu

Director

Jaweri Potival Kiran Bai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kavitha Devi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Union Quality Plastics Ltd

Summary

Union Quality Plastics Limited was established in July, 1984. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of polyethylene fabric based products for packaging, shelter, waterproofing and horticultural applications.In 1994, the company expanded the capacity of HDPE woven sacks and tarpaulins from 1080 mtpa to 3600 mtpa and diversified into the production of flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBCs). It entered into a technical collaboration with Custom Packaging Systems, US, for the manufacture of FIBCs. It also has a 100% buy-back arrangement with the collaborator for the FIBC produced by the company. It came out with a public issue in Nov.94 to part-finance the project. Commercial production of this project commenced in 1995.
Company FAQs

What is the Union Quality Plastics Ltd share price today?

The Union Quality Plastics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.77 today.

What is the Market Cap of Union Quality Plastics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Union Quality Plastics Ltd is ₹8.15 Cr. as of 18 Nov ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Union Quality Plastics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Union Quality Plastics Ltd is 0 and -1.14 as of 18 Nov ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Union Quality Plastics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Union Quality Plastics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Union Quality Plastics Ltd is ₹10.65 and ₹17.13 as of 18 Nov ‘24

What is the CAGR of Union Quality Plastics Ltd?

Union Quality Plastics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -20.06%, 3 Years at -7.97%, 1 Year at -12.49%, 6 Month at -5.54%, 3 Month at -0.08% and 1 Month at 5.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Union Quality Plastics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Union Quality Plastics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.84 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 36.13 %

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

