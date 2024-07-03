Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹11.77
Prev. Close₹11.77
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹12.35
Day's Low₹11.77
52 Week's High₹17.13
52 Week's Low₹10.65
Book Value₹-10.32
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.15
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.93
6.93
6.93
6.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.32
-12.12
-10.23
-4.85
Net Worth
-5.39
-5.19
-3.3
2.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
16.58
36.34
53.45
24.05
yoy growth (%)
-54.35
-32.01
122.26
-43.88
Raw materials
-12.51
-27.95
-40.2
-18.39
As % of sales
75.45
76.91
75.21
76.46
Employee costs
-1
-1.08
-1.3
-1.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.18
0.81
4.26
-2.21
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.27
-0.39
-0.35
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.17
-1.24
0.24
Working capital
-0.7
0.15
-1.42
-6.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-54.35
-32.01
122.26
-43.88
Op profit growth
-100.48
3.59
-609.2
-112.08
EBIT growth
-112.6
-72.62
-955.68
-122.09
Net profit growth
-137.01
-78.76
-252.72
-217.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
5,103.6
|62.1
|63,182.53
|219.39
|0.6
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,802.1
|88.65
|49,082.25
|122.3
|0.21
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
246.4
|33.01
|15,871.8
|51.44
|0.97
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,717.35
|99.22
|13,197.51
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
484.8
|60.07
|11,150.16
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
J K Karthik Singh
Managing Director
Jeethendra Singh Goud
Independent Director
Sudhakar Reddy Pesaladinne
Independent Director
Gunjarla Ramu
Director
Jaweri Potival Kiran Bai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kavitha Devi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Union Quality Plastics Ltd
Summary
Union Quality Plastics Limited was established in July, 1984. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of polyethylene fabric based products for packaging, shelter, waterproofing and horticultural applications.In 1994, the company expanded the capacity of HDPE woven sacks and tarpaulins from 1080 mtpa to 3600 mtpa and diversified into the production of flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBCs). It entered into a technical collaboration with Custom Packaging Systems, US, for the manufacture of FIBCs. It also has a 100% buy-back arrangement with the collaborator for the FIBC produced by the company. It came out with a public issue in Nov.94 to part-finance the project. Commercial production of this project commenced in 1995.
Read More
The Union Quality Plastics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.77 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Union Quality Plastics Ltd is ₹8.15 Cr. as of 18 Nov ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Union Quality Plastics Ltd is 0 and -1.14 as of 18 Nov ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Union Quality Plastics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Union Quality Plastics Ltd is ₹10.65 and ₹17.13 as of 18 Nov ‘24
Union Quality Plastics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -20.06%, 3 Years at -7.97%, 1 Year at -12.49%, 6 Month at -5.54%, 3 Month at -0.08% and 1 Month at 5.00%.
