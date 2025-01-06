iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Union Quality Plastics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.19
(-4.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Union Quality Plastics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

16.58

36.34

53.45

24.05

yoy growth (%)

-54.35

-32.01

122.26

-43.88

Raw materials

-12.51

-27.95

-40.2

-18.39

As % of sales

75.45

76.91

75.21

76.46

Employee costs

-1

-1.08

-1.3

-1.04

As % of sales

6.02

2.98

2.43

4.35

Other costs

-3.07

-5.7

-10.4

-4.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.55

15.69

19.46

20.44

Operating profit

0

1.59

1.54

-0.3

OPM

-0.04

4.4

2.88

-1.26

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.27

-0.39

-0.35

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.57

-0.82

-1.62

Other income

0.02

0.06

3.93

0.06

Profit before tax

-0.18

0.81

4.26

-2.21

Taxes

-0.05

-0.17

-1.24

0.24

Tax rate

27.48

-21.71

-29.25

-10.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.23

0.64

3.01

-1.97

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.23

0.64

3.01

-1.97

yoy growth (%)

-137.01

-78.76

-252.72

-217.69

NPM

-1.42

1.76

5.63

-8.2

Union Qual. Pla. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Union Quality Plastics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.