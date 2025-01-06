Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
16.58
36.34
53.45
24.05
yoy growth (%)
-54.35
-32.01
122.26
-43.88
Raw materials
-12.51
-27.95
-40.2
-18.39
As % of sales
75.45
76.91
75.21
76.46
Employee costs
-1
-1.08
-1.3
-1.04
As % of sales
6.02
2.98
2.43
4.35
Other costs
-3.07
-5.7
-10.4
-4.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.55
15.69
19.46
20.44
Operating profit
0
1.59
1.54
-0.3
OPM
-0.04
4.4
2.88
-1.26
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.27
-0.39
-0.35
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.57
-0.82
-1.62
Other income
0.02
0.06
3.93
0.06
Profit before tax
-0.18
0.81
4.26
-2.21
Taxes
-0.05
-0.17
-1.24
0.24
Tax rate
27.48
-21.71
-29.25
-10.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.23
0.64
3.01
-1.97
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.23
0.64
3.01
-1.97
yoy growth (%)
-137.01
-78.76
-252.72
-217.69
NPM
-1.42
1.76
5.63
-8.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.