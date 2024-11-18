Union Quality Plastics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.18
0.81
4.26
-2.21
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.27
-0.39
-0.35
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.17
-1.24
0.24
Working capital
-0.7
0.15
-1.42
-6.81
Other operating items
Operating
-1.12
0.51
1.19
-9.13
Capital expenditure
0
10.36
0.46
0.62
Free cash flow
-1.12
10.87
1.65
-8.51
Equity raised
-9.22
-10.5
-21.34
-26.61
Investing
0
-0.02
0.01
-0.05
Financing
7.93
9.45
-1.38
10.53
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.42
9.8
-21.05
-24.65
No Record Found
