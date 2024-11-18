iifl-logo-icon 1
Union Quality Plastics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.77
(0.00%)
Nov 18, 2024

QUICKLINKS FOR Union Quality Plastics Ltd

Union Qual. Pla. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.18

0.81

4.26

-2.21

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.27

-0.39

-0.35

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.17

-1.24

0.24

Working capital

-0.7

0.15

-1.42

-6.81

Other operating items

Operating

-1.12

0.51

1.19

-9.13

Capital expenditure

0

10.36

0.46

0.62

Free cash flow

-1.12

10.87

1.65

-8.51

Equity raised

-9.22

-10.5

-21.34

-26.61

Investing

0

-0.02

0.01

-0.05

Financing

7.93

9.45

-1.38

10.53

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-2.42

9.8

-21.05

-24.65

