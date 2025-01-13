Union Quality Plastics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.93
6.93
6.93
6.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.32
-12.12
-10.23
-4.85
Net Worth
-5.39
-5.19
-3.3
2.08
Minority Interest
Debt
5.45
5.47
5.16
3.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.02
0.05
Total Liabilities
0.05
0.28
1.88
5.75
Fixed Assets
0.53
0.6
0.7
0.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.16
0.16
0.2
0.25
Networking Capital
-0.86
-0.74
0.69
4.41
Inventories
1.58
1.58
2.93
7.56
Inventory Days
166.35
Sundry Debtors
1.61
2.85
3.81
11.63
Debtor Days
255.91
Other Current Assets
0.92
0.92
1.32
2.36
Sundry Creditors
-4.58
-5.69
-6.62
-15.71
Creditor Days
345.69
Other Current Liabilities
-0.4
-0.4
-0.75
-1.43
Cash
0.18
0.19
0.22
0.22
Total Assets
0.05
0.26
1.86
5.77
