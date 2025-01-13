iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Union Quality Plastics Ltd Balance Sheet

11
(-1.70%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:07:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Union Quality Plastics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.93

6.93

6.93

6.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.32

-12.12

-10.23

-4.85

Net Worth

-5.39

-5.19

-3.3

2.08

Minority Interest

Debt

5.45

5.47

5.16

3.62

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.02

0.05

Total Liabilities

0.05

0.28

1.88

5.75

Fixed Assets

0.53

0.6

0.7

0.84

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.16

0.16

0.2

0.25

Networking Capital

-0.86

-0.74

0.69

4.41

Inventories

1.58

1.58

2.93

7.56

Inventory Days

166.35

Sundry Debtors

1.61

2.85

3.81

11.63

Debtor Days

255.91

Other Current Assets

0.92

0.92

1.32

2.36

Sundry Creditors

-4.58

-5.69

-6.62

-15.71

Creditor Days

345.69

Other Current Liabilities

-0.4

-0.4

-0.75

-1.43

Cash

0.18

0.19

0.22

0.22

Total Assets

0.05

0.26

1.86

5.77

Union Qual. Pla. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Union Quality Plastics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.