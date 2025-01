Union Quality Plastics Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

UNION QUALITY PLASTICS LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS After the best year the company had in 2010-21011 .this year has been more subdued where both sales and profits of the company have been affected, the fluctuations in the raw material prices, the volatility of the currencies all had an impact on the companies working. Your company has been successful in getting approval for BIS for Geomembrane as well as Vermibeds, which are better value added products with good prospects for the years ahead. It also received the ISO certification for 14000, so now the company is ISO 9000 and 14000 certified.