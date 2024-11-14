iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Union Quality Plastics Ltd Board Meeting

11
(-1.70%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Union Qual. Pla. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
UNION QUALITY PLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30/09/2024 2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30/09/2024 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board meeting dated 14/11/2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/11/2024) Please find enclosed signed Financials. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 23.12.2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Revised outcome
Board Meeting3 Sep 202426 Aug 2024
UNION QUALITY PLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board meeting to be held on 03/09/2024 to discuss on AGM and other matters. The Board of Directors has decided to continue the Board meeting tomorrow i.e., on 04/09/2024 at 4:00 P.M., as the agenda items of Notice could not be discussed due to pre-occupation of the Directors. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/09/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
UNION QUALITY PLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30/06/2024 2. The Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30/06/2024 3. Transmission of Shares 4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board meeting dated 14/08/2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
UNION QUALITY PLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31/03/2024 2. Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31/03/2024 3. Appoint Internal Auditor 4. Appoint Secretarial Auditor 5. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board meeting of the Company dated 30/05/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
UNION QUALITY PLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 14/02/2024 at Hyderabad at 5:00 P.M. inter alia to:- 1. Consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31/12/2023. 2. Consider and approve the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31/12/2023. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board meeting of the Company held on 14/02/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024) Un-audited Financial Results for Quarter ended December-2023 Revised outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/02/2024)

Union Qual. Pla.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Union Quality Plastics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.