|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|UNION QUALITY PLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30/09/2024 2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30/09/2024 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board meeting dated 14/11/2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/11/2024) Please find enclosed signed Financials. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 23.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Revised outcome
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|UNION QUALITY PLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board meeting to be held on 03/09/2024 to discuss on AGM and other matters. The Board of Directors has decided to continue the Board meeting tomorrow i.e., on 04/09/2024 at 4:00 P.M., as the agenda items of Notice could not be discussed due to pre-occupation of the Directors. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|UNION QUALITY PLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30/06/2024 2. The Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30/06/2024 3. Transmission of Shares 4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board meeting dated 14/08/2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|UNION QUALITY PLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31/03/2024 2. Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31/03/2024 3. Appoint Internal Auditor 4. Appoint Secretarial Auditor 5. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board meeting of the Company dated 30/05/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|UNION QUALITY PLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 14/02/2024 at Hyderabad at 5:00 P.M. inter alia to:- 1. Consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31/12/2023. 2. Consider and approve the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31/12/2023. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board meeting of the Company held on 14/02/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024) Un-audited Financial Results for Quarter ended December-2023 Revised outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/02/2024)
