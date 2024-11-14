Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

UNION QUALITY PLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30/09/2024 2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30/09/2024 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board meeting dated 14/11/2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/11/2024) Please find enclosed signed Financials. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 23.12.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Revised outcome

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 26 Aug 2024

UNION QUALITY PLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board meeting to be held on 03/09/2024 to discuss on AGM and other matters. The Board of Directors has decided to continue the Board meeting tomorrow i.e., on 04/09/2024 at 4:00 P.M., as the agenda items of Notice could not be discussed due to pre-occupation of the Directors. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

UNION QUALITY PLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30/06/2024 2. The Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30/06/2024 3. Transmission of Shares 4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board meeting dated 14/08/2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

UNION QUALITY PLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31/03/2024 2. Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31/03/2024 3. Appoint Internal Auditor 4. Appoint Secretarial Auditor 5. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board meeting of the Company dated 30/05/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024