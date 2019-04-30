Universal Credit & Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.69
0.69
0.69
0.69
Net Worth
5.69
5.69
5.69
5.69
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.03
0.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.69
5.69
5.72
5.92
Fixed Assets
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.67
4.67
4.67
4.67
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.91
0.91
0.62
0.62
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1.62
1.64
1.32
1.61
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
1.49
1.49
1.45
1.45
Sundry Creditors
-2.12
-2.16
-2.12
-2.42
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.06
-0.03
-0.02
Cash
0.02
0.02
0.34
0.54
Total Assets
5.69
5.69
5.72
5.93
