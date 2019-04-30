iifl-logo-icon 1
Universal Credit & Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

1.35
(-3.57%)
Apr 30, 2019|11:35:48 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.69

0.69

0.69

0.69

Net Worth

5.69

5.69

5.69

5.69

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.03

0.23

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.69

5.69

5.72

5.92

Fixed Assets

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.1

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.67

4.67

4.67

4.67

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.91

0.91

0.62

0.62

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

1.62

1.64

1.32

1.61

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

1.49

1.49

1.45

1.45

Sundry Creditors

-2.12

-2.16

-2.12

-2.42

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.08

-0.06

-0.03

-0.02

Cash

0.02

0.02

0.34

0.54

Total Assets

5.69

5.69

5.72

5.93

