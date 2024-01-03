TO THE MEMBERS OF UNIWORTH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the Standalone financial statements of UNIWORTH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, (including Other Comprehensive Income) Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid financial statements give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and loss, (changes in equity) and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion a) Note No.21, regarding submission of details of secured loan for registration of charges with Registrar of Company (ROC) which is not agreement with the books of accounts of the Company and in respect of which we are unable to form any opinion as to the non-agreement with the books of accounts and reasons for dissatisfaction of charges stated therein.

b) Note No. 4, (ii), (iii) , (iv) & (v) regarding Overdue Export Bills amounting to Rs. 3010.57 lacs outstanding for long which in our opinion are Doubtful of recovery against which no provision has been made in the Financial Statement.

c) Note No.7 regarding Settlement Account and Claim receivable amounting to Rs. 227.73 lacs due from various banks outstanding for long which in our opinion are Doubtful of recovery against which no provision has been made in the Financial Statements.

d) Note No.8 (i) & (ii) regarding TDS Receivable and Miscellaneous Advance Rs. 13.95 lacs and Rs.48.25 laces respectively due from Government Authority and certain parties which are outstanding for long time which in our opinion are Doubtful of recovery..

e) Note No.2 regarding investment which includes of Rs 5.12 laces in a company which have become Sick. No provision has been considered necessary by management at this stage.

f) Non-provision of Items indicated in (b), (c), (d) and (e) above constitute a departure from the Indian Accounting Standards referred to in Section 133 of the Act. Without considering Item Nos. (e) above, whose impact on the Companys Statement of Profit and Loss is presently non-ascertainable, had the provisions indicated in Item Nos. (b) to (d) been made,

(i) The Loss for the year would have increased by Rs. 3305.62 lacs

(ii) Investment would have been decreased by Rs.5.12 Lacs

(iii) Trade Receivable would have decreased by Rs.3010.57 lacs

(iv) Other Financial Assets would have decreased by Rs.227.73 lacs

(v) Other Current Assets would have decreased by Rs. 62.20 lacs

(vi) The Retained Earnings / (-) Loss would have been higher by (-) Rs. 3305.62 lacs

of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, in addition to the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section; we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

1. Following Notes to the Financial Statements describe the uncertainty related to the outcome of the lawsuits /other legal matters indicated therein: a) Note No. 4(vi) regarding foreign exchange gain / loss amounting arising on export bills have not been considered in accounts due to uncertainty in realization.

b) Note No.25 regarding presentation of the accounts on the basis applicable to "Going Concern" although the Companys net worth has been fully eroded due to accumulated losses, including the loss for the year, for the reason as stated in the note. In the event, the Going Concern assumption is vitiated; the financial statements may require necessary adjustment.

c) Note No. 4 (vi), 5,6,7,14 (Footnote), 8(ii) and 12(iv) regarding non receipt of confirmation in respect Accounts Receivable, debit balance in Current Account with banks and borrowing from financial institutions/ banks due to restructuring being in process, book balances thereof have been considered in these standalone financial statements.

d) Footnote to Note No.16 (i) regarding interest provision on borrowings from some of the institutions and banks made in the financial statements under simple interest method at the prevailing / estimated rates applicable on such loans in absence of relevant documents / confirmations as also the on-going matters of disputes between the Company and its Bankers / Creditors over the issue of charging interest as stated in the said Footnote.

e) Note No. 11 regarding estimated amount of Rs. 804.00 Laces being provided during the financial year 2002-03 as Sales claims & commissions relating to earlier years from overseas customers of the company which is pending for final settlement. The necessary adjustments for such claims & commission will be made after final settlement and obtaining necessary approval from the concerned regulatory authorities, in absence of which we are unable to express our opinion on such adjustment.

2. As indicated in the financial statements, the Company has accumulated losses and its net worth has been fully eroded, the Company has incurred net loss during the current and previous years, and the

Companys current liabilities exceeded its current assets as at the Balance Sheet date. These conditions, along with other matters set forth in Notes to Financial Statements, indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. However, these Financial Statements of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis due to reasons stated in Note No.25.

Our opinion is modified in respect of the above matter.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtained reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due o fraud or error, and o issue and auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high label of assurance, but is no a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs with always detect a material misstatement when it exist. Misstatement can arise from fraud or error and the considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we enclose in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the said Order, to the extent applicable to the Company.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and, except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) Except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) Except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, in our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.;

e) The matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company;

f) On the basis of written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Director is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. g) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

Annexure B.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with amended Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position, wherever ascertainable.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there was any material foreseeable loss.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the

Company from any person or entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(d) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v) As stated in Note No. 42 of the accompanying standalone financial statements are based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company have used accounting software, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has not a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has not been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, then Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is not complied with. However, we are unable to comments on the audit trail feature being tampered with or not.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable or the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

KHANDELWAL RAY& CO Chartered Accountants FR No. 302035E CA. Anirban Roy Place: Kolkata Partner Date: 30th May, 2024 Membership No. 066427

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in our report to the members of Uniworth International Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

We report that:

(i) (a) (A) Whether the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment; (a) (A) There are no fixed assets lying with Company. Hence Clause is not applicable to the Company. (B) whether the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets; (B) There are no intangible assets lying with Company. Hence Clause is not applicable to the Company. (b) Whether these Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; whether any material discrepancies were noticed on such verification and if so, whether the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account; (b) There are no fixed assets lying with Company. Hence Clause is not applicable to the Company. (c) whether the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company, if not, provide the details thereof in the format below:- (c) There are no immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) lying with Company. Hence, Clause is not applicable to the Company. (d) whether the company has revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year and, if so, whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer; specify the amount of change, if change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets; (d) Not Applicable. (e) whether any proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, if so, whether the company has appropriately disclosed the details in its financial statements; (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no such cases has been found under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. (ii) (a) whether physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and whether, in the opinion of the auditor, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; whether any discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed and if so, whether they have been properly dealt with in the books of account; (a) There are no inventories lying with Company. Hence, Clause is not applicable to the Company. (b) Whether during any point of time of the year, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; whether the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company, if not, give details (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, during any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institution. (iii) whether during the year the company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, if so,- (iii) During the year the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. (a) whether during the year the company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity [not applicable to companies whose principal business is to give loans], if so, indicate- (a) Not applicable (A) the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates; (A) Not applicable (B) the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates; (B) Not applicable (b) whether the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest; (b) Not applicable (c) in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, whether the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and whether the repayments or receipts are regular; (c) Not applicable (d) if the amount is overdue, state the total amount overdue for more than ninety days, and whether reasonable steps have been taken by the company for recovery of the principal and interest; (d) Not applicable (e) whether any loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties, if so, specify the aggregate amount of such dues renewed or extended or settled by fresh loans and the percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year [not applicable to companies whose principal business is to give loans; (e) Not applicable (f) whether the company has granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, if so, specify the aggregate amount, percentage thereof to the total loans granted, aggregate amount of loans granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013; (f) Not applicable (iv) In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security whether provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with. If not, provide the details thereof. (iv) The Company has not given any loan within the meaning of Section 185 and 186 of the Act. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions wherever applicable. (v) in respect of deposits accepted by the company or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, whether the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the (v) The Company has not accepted any deposit as directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder. Hence, reporting

(ix) (a) whether the company has defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender, if yes, the period and the amount of default to be reported as per the format below:-

(ix)(a) The Company has defaulted in repayment of loan and in the payment of interest thereon to Certain Banks and Financial Institution and such lenders have taken legal recourse for recovery of their dues from the Company. Refer Note No. 12(iii).

Nature of Borrowing Name of lenders Amount not paid on due date( Rs. in lacs) Remarks Principal Interest Working Capital Loan (WCL) HSBC 1260.31 3308.0 1 Balance lying for long No. of delays ascertainabl e. Do Centurion Bank 615.81 2085.5 7 Do Do Indusind Bank 455.22 1194.8 3 Do Do Punjab & Sind Bank 446.93 1621.7 9 Do Do Punjab National 716.59 1880.8 6 Do

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of UNIWORTH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED ("the Company") as at 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of

Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weaknesses have been identified in the operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting as at March 31, 2024:

1. The Companys internal financial controls over accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has not a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has not been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, which could potentially result in material misstatements in the Companys audit trail feature.