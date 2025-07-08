Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.9
14.9
14.9
14.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-132.01
-130.45
-128.89
-127.33
Net Worth
-117.11
-115.55
-113.99
-112.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.29
-0.23
-0.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-1.57
-6.35
-6.42
-6.39
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-4.83
-6.35
-7.43
-6.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-91.11
-11.91
5.71
240.44
EBIT growth
-91.11
-11.91
5.71
240.44
Net profit growth
-75.15
-1.15
0.52
6.94
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Harish Kanth Mandre
Non Executive Director
Bahadur Ram Mallah
Independent Director
Vivek Chaudhary
Non Executive Director
Rajani Singh
Independent Director
Kaushal Kumar
Rawdon Chambers 11A 4th Floor,
Sarojini Naidu Sarani Unit 4B,
West Bengal - 700017
Tel: 91-33-4006 1301 4072 6028
Website: http://www.uniworth.com
Email: uniworthinternationallimited@gmail.com
12/1/5 Manoharpukar,
Road Ground Floor,
Kolkata-700026
Tel: 91-033-40724051
Website: www.mcsdel.com
Email: mcskol@rediffmail.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Uniworth International Ltd
