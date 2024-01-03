Uniworth International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-1.57
-6.35
-6.42
-6.39
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-4.83
-6.35
-7.43
-6.39
Other operating items
Operating
-6.4
-12.7
-13.85
-12.78
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-6.4
-12.7
-13.85
-12.78
Equity raised
-248.25
-232.29
-219.56
-206.89
Investing
0
0
0.12
0
Financing
15.19
15.2
16.2
17.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-239.47
-229.8
-217.1
-202.48
