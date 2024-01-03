Uniworth International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.9
14.9
14.9
14.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-132.01
-130.45
-128.89
-127.33
Net Worth
-117.11
-115.55
-113.99
-112.43
Minority Interest
Debt
34.94
34.94
34.94
34.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-82.17
-80.61
-79.05
-77.49
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.19
0.19
0.19
0.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-82.44
-80.89
-79.33
-77.77
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
30.11
30.11
30.11
30.11
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.94
2.94
2.94
2.94
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-115.49
-113.94
-112.38
-110.82
Cash
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total Assets
-82.15
-80.6
-79.04
-77.48
