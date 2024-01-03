iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Uniworth International Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Uniworth International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.9

14.9

14.9

14.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-132.01

-130.45

-128.89

-127.33

Net Worth

-117.11

-115.55

-113.99

-112.43

Minority Interest

Debt

34.94

34.94

34.94

34.94

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-82.17

-80.61

-79.05

-77.49

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.19

0.19

0.19

0.19

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-82.44

-80.89

-79.33

-77.77

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

30.11

30.11

30.11

30.11

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.94

2.94

2.94

2.94

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-115.49

-113.94

-112.38

-110.82

Cash

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total Assets

-82.15

-80.6

-79.04

-77.48

Uniworth International Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Uniworth International Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.