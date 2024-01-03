iifl-logo
Uniworth International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0
(0%)

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.29

-0.23

-0.22

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-0.02

-0.25

-0.38

-0.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

0

Operating profit

-0.04

-0.54

-0.62

-0.58

OPM

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-1.52

-5.8

-5.8

-5.8

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-1.57

-6.35

-6.42

-6.39

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.57

-6.35

-6.42

-6.39

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.57

-6.35

-6.42

-6.39

yoy growth (%)

-75.15

-1.15

0.52

6.94

NPM

0

0

0

0

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
