Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their 31st Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

During the year under review, performance of your Company as under:

Particulars 31st March, 2024 31st March, 2023 (Rs. in Lakhs) (Rs. in Lakhs) Turnover & other Income - - Profit /(Loss) before Interest and Depreciation (3.40) (2.80) Less: Interest (152.99) (152.99) Profit /(Loss) before Depreciation (156.03) (155.79) Less: Depreciation - - Profit /(Loss) before Tax (156.03) (155.79) Less: Provision for Taxation - - Profit /(Loss) after Tax for the year (156.03) (155.79) Add: Balance Brought Forward from the Previous year (13044.90) (12889.11) Profit /(Loss) carried to Balance Sheet (13200.93) (13044.90)

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK:

There was no business activity in real terms during the year under review. So there was no income during the year. But Company is reconsidering about other activities suitable for the Company.

DIVIDEND:

In view of huge accumulated losses, the Directors regret their inability to recommend any dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24.

AMOUNTS TRANSFERRED TO RESERVES:

In view of huge accumulated losses and current years losses, your Directors were unable to transfer any amount to the General Reserve Account.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

No change in the nature of the Business taken place during the year under review.

CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL:

During the Financial Year 2023-24, there have been no changes in the share capital of the Company.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that: a. in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures; b. they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period; c. they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d. they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; e. they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively except deficiencies in operating effectiveness in respect of old outstanding of trade receivables, advances to parties and some old creditors for expenses; f. they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

DETAILS OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Bahadur Ram Mallah (DIN: 08035016), is liable to retire by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment and the same is proposed for approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

During the year 2023-2014 under review Mr. Kaushal Kumar (DIN: 08035025) was appointed as Director (Non-executive & Independent) of the Company with effect from 30.05.2023 and subsequently he has resigned as Director with effect from 13.08.2023. Further, he was again appointed as Director (Non-executive & Independent) of the Company with effect from 04.09.2023.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, Independent Directors of the Company have made a declaration confirming the compliance of the conditions of the independence stipulated in Section 149(6) of the Act.

DEPOSITS:

Your Company has not accepted any deposit within the meaning of deposits, covered under Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013.

FIXED DEPOSITS:

The Company did not accept/renew any fixed deposits from public and no fixed deposits were outstanding or remained unclaimed as on March 31, 2024.

NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS:

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Board of Directors of the Company met 5 (Five) times, details of the meetings has been given in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this report.

COMMITTEE COMPOSITION AND MEETING DETAILS:

The details pertaining to composition of various Committees are included in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

A Report on Corporate Government together with a Certificate from the Auditors on compliance thereof required under Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is annexed hereto and forms a part of this report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with the Stock Exchanges in India, is presented in a separate section which forms part of the Annual Report.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

The extract of Annual Return, in format MGT -9, for the Financial Year 2023-24 has been enclosed with this report as "Annexure III".

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 in connection with Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the Company since the Company falls below the threshold limits.

AUDITORS REPORT:

The observations made by Auditors in their Auditors Report with reference to notes to financial statements are self explanatory and need no comments, forms part of this report.

STATUTORY AUDITORS:

M/s Khandelwal Ray & Co., Chartered Accountants (FR.No. 302035E) has been appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office for a second term of 5 (five) consecutive years from the conclusion of 29th of Annual General Meeting held on 29.09.2022, until the conclusion of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the company to be held in the year 2027.

INTERNAL AUDITORS:

The Company has appointed M/s. P. K. Bothra & Co., Chartered Accountants, as an Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS:

In terms of Section 204 of the Companies Act 2013, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 3rd September, 2024 have appointed M/s K K Sanganeria & Associates, Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditors, for conducting Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Report of the Secretarial Auditors for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 is given as "Annexure II" which forms part of this report.

BOARDS VIEW:

The Company has settled dues of some of the lenders and the claims of other lenders are disputed. The breaches and inaction of lenders have caused tremendous losses and damages to the borrower which are more than the amount claimed by the Lender. Hence, figures of the borrowed amount shown in the balance sheet after due adjustments with the said loss and damages may result in No Debt Due, rather the borrower is entitled to recover substantial amount from the lender. Under these facts and circumstances, the figures of borrowed amount in this balance sheet cannot be considered as admission, if any, of the claim of lender(s).

All compliances with the stock exchanges are updated and in respect of the status of the company being shown as "Suspended" by BSE Limited and the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited, the company has taken up the matter with both the exchanges as the company is in compliance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

DISCLOSURE REGARDING ISSUE OF EQUITY SHARES WITH DIFFERENTIAL RIGHTS:

The Company has not issued any Equity Shares with differential Rights during the financial year.

DISCLOSURE REGARDING ISSUE OF EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTIONS:

The Company has not issued any Employee Stock Options during the financial year.

DISCLOSURE REGARDING ISSUE OF SWEAT EQUITY SHARES:

The Company has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares during the financial year.

MATERIAL CHANGES AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

No material changes affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year to which this financial statements relate on the date of this report.

PARTICULARS OF LOAN, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186:

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 forms part of the Financial Statements.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

Related party transactions that were entered during the financial year were on arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. There were no materially significant related party transactions which were in conflict of the Company.

ENERGY, CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Disclosure of particulars in the Report of Board of Directors) Rules, 1988 the required information relating to the " Conservation of Energy, Technology, Absorption" do not apply to the Company.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

In terms of Section 134(3)(n) of the Act, the Board of Directors has adopted a comprehensive risk management policy which includes identification of element of risk, its mitigation and other related factor. The Board periodically reviews the same. No Risk Management Committee has been constituted since it is not covered by the requirements of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015.

BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, Board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act. The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the Board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("NRC") reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the Board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc. In addition, the Chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

In a separate meeting of independent Directors, performance of non-independent directors, performance of the board as a whole and elected Chairman of the each meeting was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors. The same was discussed in the board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent Directors, at which the performance of the Board, its committees and individual directors was also discussed.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee as specified u/s 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 was formed with a view to reviewing and making recommendations on annual salaries, performance, commissions, perquisite and other employment conditions of Executives and Officials. The Committees also takes into consideration remuneration practices followed by leading Companies as well as information provided by reputed consultants while determining the overall remuneration package.

During the year under review the Nomination and Remuneration Committee met once on 14.02.2024, details of the meeting have been given in Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this report.

The following are the members of the Committee at present:

Name Designation Executive/Non-Executive/Independent Mr. Kaushal Kumar * Chairman Non- Executive & Independent Mr. Vivek Chaudhary Member Non- Executive & Independent Mr. Bahadur Ram Mallah Member Non- Executive & Non-Independent

* Mr. Kaushal Kumar, Director was appointed as Member of the Committee with effect from 30.05.2023 and subsequently he has resigned as Member with effect from 13.08.2023. Further, he was again appointed as Member of the Committee with effect from 04.09.2023.

RATIO OF REMUNERATION OF EACH DIRECTOR TO THE MEDIAN REMUNERATION OF THE EMPLOYEES:

The information as required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is available. In terms of Section 136 (1) read with its relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Report excluding the aforesaid information is being sent to the Members of the Company and others entitled thereto. The said information shall be kept open for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company on every working day of the Company between 10 a.m. to 12 noon up to the date of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

POLICY FOR REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND OTHER EMPLOYEES:

The Company recognizes the fact that there is a need to align the business objective with the specific and measurable individual objectives and targets.

The remuneration policy of the company can be accessed to its website i.e. uniworthinternational.com.

RECEIPT OF ANY COMMISSION BY MD / WTD FROM A COMPANY OR FOR RECEIPT OF COMMISSION / REMUNERATION FROM ITS HOLDING OR SUBSIDIARY:

No receipt of any commission by MD/WTD from a Company has been made.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 0F SUBSIDIARY COMPANY:

In accordance with Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has prepared Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company and its subsidiary, which is following part of the Annual Report. A summarized detail of the subsidiary is provided in Form AOC 1 as "Annexure I".

As per the provisions of Section 136 of the Companies Act , 2013 separate Audited Financial Statements of its subsidiary will be provided to the Shareholders on request.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNAL:

No significant and material order has been passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunal in any other case.

STATEMENT IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Company has adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations, which are well supplemented by surveillance of Internal Auditors.

DISCLOSURE ON ESTABLISHMENT OF A VIGIL MECHANISM:

In pursuant to the provision of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, The Company has formulated a Whistle Blower Policy to establish a vigil mechanism for Directors and employees of the Company to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the companys code of conduct or ethics policy. The Whistle Blower Policy is available on the website of the Company i.e. www.uniworthinternational.com

HEALTH, SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION:

The Company has complied with all the applicable environmental law and labour laws. The Company has been complying with the relevant laws and has been taking all necessary measures to protect the environment and maximize worker protection and safety.

POLICY ON PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT:

The company is committed to provide a safe and conducive work environment to its employee and has formulated "Policy for Prevention of Sexual Harassment".

During the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, the Company has not received any complaints pertaining to Sexual Harassment.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

Industrial Relations continued to remain cordial throughout the year. Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for dedicated and sincere services rendered by the executives, staff and workmen at all levels.

FRAUD REPORTING:

There was no fraud reported by the Auditors of the Company under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the Audit Committee or The Board of Directors during the year under review.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

During the period under review, no employee of the Company drew remuneration in excess of the limits specified under the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and hence no disclosure is required to be made in the Annual Report.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors acknowledge with gratitude the co-operation and assistance received from all concerned and particularly the Shareholders of the Company for continuing to bear with the adversities of the Company.