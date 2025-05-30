iifl-logo
Uniworth International Ltd Board Meeting

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202521 May 2025
Audited Results Uniworth International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Consolidated & Standalone ) of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30.05.2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30.05.2025 Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2025)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202511 Feb 2025
UNIWORTH INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31 12 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held today for a approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2024 Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held today for Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
UNIWORTH INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of provision of Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 1.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Rawdon Chambers 11A Sarojini Naidu Sarani 4th Floor Unit 4B Kolkata - 700 017 to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated & Standalone ) of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024. Please note that vide our letter dated 27th September 2024 we had informed the Trading Window Closure with effect from Tuesday 1st October 2024 till 48 hours after the announcement of Financial Results to the Stock Exchange in compliance with the amended SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations and the Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
UNIWORTH INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of provision of Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 13th August 2023 at 1.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Rawdon Chambers 11A Sarojini Naidu Sarani 4th Floor Unit 4B Kolkata - 700 017 to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated & Standalone ) of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please note that vide our letter dated 27th June 2024 we had informed the Trading Window Closure with effect from Monday 1st July 2024 till 48 hours after the announcement of Financial Results to the Stock Exchange in compliance with the amended SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations and the Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the following as approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held today i.e. August 13, 2024. 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated & Standalone) of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

