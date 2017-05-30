To the Board of Directors of UNNO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on Financial Statement

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Unno Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2017, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow for the year ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the preparation of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder .We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company s preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company s Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements .Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2017, and its profit/loss and its cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of these financial statement.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2017 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of the company and operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure ‘A. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations.

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The Company has provided requisite disclosures in its financial statements as to holdings as well as dealings in Specified Bank Notes during the period from 8 November, 2016 to 30 December, 2016 and these are in accordance with the books of accounts maintained by the Company. Refer Note 1. Q. 9 to the financial statements.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2015, we give in the ‘Annexure B statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable

For Motilal & Associates

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 106584W

Sd/- Date: 30/05/2017 Mokshesh Shah, Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No.172906

ANNEXTURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Unno Industries Limited (‘the Company) as of 31 March 2017

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with uthorizations of the Management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Company s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2017, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Motilal & Associates.

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 106584W

Sd/- Date: 30/05/2017 Mokshesh Shah, Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No.172906

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Reports on Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) of Unno Industries Limited:

1. In respect of companys Fixed Assets, the company does not have any Fixed Asset.

2. As explained to us, the Company does not have any Inventory.

3. The companies has granted loans to companies covered in the register maintained under section 189 of companies Act, 2013.

a) The terms and condition of the grant of such loan are not prejudicial to the companys Interest.

b) No schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated.

c) There are no overdue amounts in respect of the loan granted to a body corporate listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits in contravention of Directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under, where applicable . No order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal.

6. Reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable as the Companys business activities are not covered by the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014.

7. According to the information and explanation given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the records of the company the company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, investor education protection fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax, Service Tax, sales tax, custom duty, excise duty and cess were in arrears, as at 31st March, 2017 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable,

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of sales tax, income tax, custom duty, wealth tax, excise duty and cess that have not been deposited with appropriate authorities on account of any dispute

8. Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution, bank, Government or dues to debenture holders,

9. The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument). However the moneys were raised by the way of term loan which were applied for the purposes for which they were raised.

10. Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit, that causes the financial statements to be materially misstated.

11. The Managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act.

12. The company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable

13. Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review,

15. The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence provision of Section 192 of the Act is not applicable.

16. The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For Motilal & Associates. Chartered Accountants FRN: 106584W