SectorFinance
Open₹0.49
Prev. Close₹0.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.72
Day's High₹0.49
Day's Low₹0.49
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.98
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.9
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
42.64
42.64
42.64
42.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.7
-0.75
-0.69
-0.6
Net Worth
41.94
41.89
41.95
42.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.16
-31.89
2.36
13.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
2.36
4.36
5.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.36
4.36
5.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director
PANKAJ DAWAR
Managing Director
Prafulchandra Gordhandas Zaveri
Additional Director
Hetal Pritesh Kumar Solanki
Non Executive Director
Pritesh Naranbhai Solanki
Reports by Unno Industries Ltd
Summary
Unno Industries Limited operates as a non banking financial company in India. It involves in offering loans to parties, as well as in investment and share trading activities. The company is based in Mumbai, India.Formerly known as Patni Foods and Beverages Limited, Unno Industries Ltd was incorporated on Aug. 4, 1992 in the State of Madhya Pradesh, having its registered office at Transport Nagar, Indore. Initially, the company manufactured extracts and concentrates of coffee malt and seasonal fruits. Currently, the company is engaged in providing financial services including investments, advisory services, share business etc.
