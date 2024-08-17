Summary

Unno Industries Limited operates as a non banking financial company in India. It involves in offering loans to parties, as well as in investment and share trading activities. The company is based in Mumbai, India.Formerly known as Patni Foods and Beverages Limited, Unno Industries Ltd was incorporated on Aug. 4, 1992 in the State of Madhya Pradesh, having its registered office at Transport Nagar, Indore. Initially, the company manufactured extracts and concentrates of coffee malt and seasonal fruits. Currently, the company is engaged in providing financial services including investments, advisory services, share business etc.

