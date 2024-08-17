iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Unno Industries Ltd Company Summary

0.49
(0.00%)
Mar 29, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Unno Industries Ltd Summary

Unno Industries Limited operates as a non banking financial company in India. It involves in offering loans to parties, as well as in investment and share trading activities. The company is based in Mumbai, India.Formerly known as Patni Foods and Beverages Limited, Unno Industries Ltd was incorporated on Aug. 4, 1992 in the State of Madhya Pradesh, having its registered office at Transport Nagar, Indore. Initially, the company manufactured extracts and concentrates of coffee malt and seasonal fruits. Currently, the company is engaged in providing financial services including investments, advisory services, share business etc.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.