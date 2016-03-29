iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Unno Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

0.49
(0.00%)
Mar 29, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Unno Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

42.64

42.64

42.64

42.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.7

-0.75

-0.69

-0.6

Net Worth

41.94

41.89

41.95

42.04

Minority Interest

Debt

0.1

0.1

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

42.04

41.99

41.95

42.04

Fixed Assets

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

7.66

6.78

9.93

12.25

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.08

Networking Capital

34.18

35.01

31.94

29.55

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

34.47

35.31

32.33

30.11

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.28

-0.28

-0.38

-0.56

Cash

0.17

0.16

0.05

0.11

Total Assets

42.05

41.99

41.96

42.04

Unno Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Unno Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.