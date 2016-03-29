Unno Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
42.64
42.64
42.64
42.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.7
-0.75
-0.69
-0.6
Net Worth
41.94
41.89
41.95
42.04
Minority Interest
Debt
0.1
0.1
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
42.04
41.99
41.95
42.04
Fixed Assets
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.66
6.78
9.93
12.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.08
Networking Capital
34.18
35.01
31.94
29.55
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
34.47
35.31
32.33
30.11
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.28
-0.28
-0.38
-0.56
Cash
0.17
0.16
0.05
0.11
Total Assets
42.05
41.99
41.96
42.04
