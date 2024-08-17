iifl-logo-icon 1
Unno Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

0.49
(0.00%)
Mar 29, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Sept-2014Mar-2014Sept-2013

Gross Sales

1.97

0.4

1.43

2.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.97

0.4

1.43

2.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

Total Income

1.97

0.4

1.43

2.93

Total Expenditure

1.95

0.29

1.34

2.87

PBIDT

0.01

0.11

0.1

0.05

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.01

0.11

0.1

0.05

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

0.04

0.03

0.01

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.01

0.07

0.06

0.04

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.01

0.07

0.06

0.04

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.01

0.07

0.06

0.04

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

42.64

42.64

42.64

42.64

Public Shareholding (Number)

33,49,48,750

33,49,48,750

33,49,48,750

33,49,48,750

Public Shareholding (%)

78.55

78.55

78.55

78.55

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

91,48,000

9,14,80,000

9,14,80,000

9,14,80,000

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

21.45

21.45

21.45

21.45

PBIDTM(%)

0.5

27.5

6.99

1.7

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

0.5

17.5

4.19

1.36

Unno Industries Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Unno Industries Ltd

