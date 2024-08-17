Unno Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Sept-2014
|Mar-2014
|Sept-2013
Gross Sales
1.97
0.4
1.43
2.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.97
0.4
1.43
2.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Total Income
1.97
0.4
1.43
2.93
Total Expenditure
1.95
0.29
1.34
2.87
PBIDT
0.01
0.11
0.1
0.05
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.01
0.11
0.1
0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0.04
0.03
0.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.01
0.07
0.06
0.04
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.01
0.07
0.06
0.04
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.01
0.07
0.06
0.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
42.64
42.64
42.64
42.64
Public Shareholding (Number)
33,49,48,750
33,49,48,750
33,49,48,750
33,49,48,750
Public Shareholding (%)
78.55
78.55
78.55
78.55
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
91,48,000
9,14,80,000
9,14,80,000
9,14,80,000
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
21.45
21.45
21.45
21.45
PBIDTM(%)
0.5
27.5
6.99
1.7
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
0.5
17.5
4.19
1.36
