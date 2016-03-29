Unno Industries Ltd Management Discussions

OVERALL REVIEW

The global economic condition remained weak and uncertain. The macro economic situation was bleak and witnessed inflationary pressure. The Indian rupee witnessed high volatility depreciating against USD and causing substantial economic losses. The slide was mainly caused on account of slowing down of economic decisions. Further the global environment also remained subdued.

The Management of the company represented by the board of directors of the company presents its analysis report covering performance and outlook of the company. The report has been prepared in compliance with corporate governance requirement as laid down in the listing agreement:

The functioning of the company is in the area of Finance and investment being a Non banking financial services (NBFC) as in present economy there are many of the companies used to finance in the private sector and to do investment business but with the steady growth in the economy and also showing recovery in the global markets is showing a better scope of the companies and also with wide open competition in the market the company is looking forward to bring a new policies and also to strengthen the financial of the company the management of the company were reconstituted with the scheme of the company with the other entities and also with the objective to widen the area of operation of the company and to strengthen the financials of the company the company has passed through such arrangement and with such arrangement the company has extended its business in to different pattern and also having a reserve for obtaining future goals of the company.

NON-BANKING FINANCE COMPANY (NBFC) OUTLOOK

For several years, NBFCs have rapidly emerged as an important segment of the Indian Financial System. The sector is now being recognized as complementary to the banking sector due to the implementation of innovative marketing strategies, introduction of tailor made products, customer-oriented services, attractive rates of return on deposits and simplified procedures. If fact, NBFCs have emerged as a powerful force for financial inclusion in India, serving the bottom of the pyramid rural clients.

NBFCs are characterized by their ability to provide niche financial services in the Indian economy. Because of their relative organizational flexibility leading to a better response mechanism, they are often able to provide tailor-made services relatively faster than banks. This enables them to build up a clientele that ranges from small borrowers to established corporates. NBFCs have often been leaders in financial innovations, which are capable of enhancing the functional efficiency of the financial system.

In fact, RBIs latest report titled "Report on trends on progress of banking in India" observes:

"Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFIs) are playing pivotal role in broadening access to financial services, enhancing competition and diversification of the financial sector. They are increasingly being recognised as complementary to the banking system capable of absorbing shocks and spreading risk mitigation at the times of financial distress", further "NBFCs perform a diversified range of functions and offer various financial services to individual, corporate and institutional clients. They have been helping to bridge the credit gaps in several sectors where the

institutions like banks are unable to venture. With the growing importance assigned to financial inclusion, NBFCs have come to be regarded as important financial intermediaries particularly for the small-scale and retail sectors."

NBFCs are governed and are required to be registered with RBI, follow stringent prudential norms prescribed by RBI in the matters of capital adequacy, credit investment norms, asset- liability management, income recognition, accounting standards, asset classification, provisioning for NPA and several disclosure requirements. Besides this, RBI also supervises the functioning of NBFCs by conducting annual on-site audits through its officials. Such a rigorous regulatory framework ensures that NBFCs function properly and follow all the guidelines of RBI. Thus in all respect the monitoring of NBFCs is similar to banks.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has suitable and adequate system of Internal Controls commensurating its size and nature of operations primarily to ensure that -

- the assets are safeguarded against loss from unauthorized use or disposition;

- the transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly and

- Code of conduct, Policies and applicable statutes are duly complied with. As a measure of Internal Control System, which has been evolved over the years, the Company has established a methodical system of Annual Budgeting and Management Information System (MIS). In addition, Administrative and HR activities of the Company are also brought within this purview.

The Company is conscious of importance of systems control and so continuously assesses the quality of integrated software package. Continuous reporting of these systems is made to the Board and Audit Committee for their review to upgrade, revise and to focus on determination of adequacy of the Control Systems. The composition and role of Audit Committee can be found in the Corporate Governance Report in the Annual Report.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Risk is an integral part of the business process. To enhance the risk management process, the company has mapped the risks. Risk arises for achieving business objectives are identified and prioritized. Risk mitigation activity plans are established and executed as and when need arises. Periodical reviews are carried out to assess the risk levels.

ENVIRONMENT AND SAFETY

The Company is conscious of the importance of environmentally clean and safe operations. The Companys policy requires the conduct of all operations in such manner so as to ensure safety of all concerned, compliance of statutory and industrial requirements for environment protection and conservation of natural resources to the extent possible.

HUMAN RESOURCES

Human resources development, in all its aspect like training in safety and social values is under constant focus of the management. Relations between management and the employees at all levels remained healthy and cordial throughout the year. The management and employees are dedicated to achieve the corporate objective and the targets set before the Company.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Readers are cautioned that this discussion and analysis contains forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this discussion, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "will," and "expected" and other similar expressions as they relate to the Company or its business are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Actual results, performances or achievements, risks and opportunities could differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as these are relevant at a particular point of time & adequate restrain should be applied in their use for any decision making or formation of an opinion.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors Sd/-

Prafulchandra Gordhandas Zaveri Managing Director DIN: 07073660

Place: Mumbai Date: 30th May, 2017