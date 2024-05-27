LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements of Vadilal Dairy International Ltd ("the Company") for the year ended as on March 31, 2024

Opinion:

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of VADILAL DAIRY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Ind AS Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind As financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cashflows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion:

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind As Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind As financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters:

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report

SR NO KEY AUDIT MATTER AUDIT PROCEDURE 1 Inventory Existence and Carrying Value Refer to Note No. 1(J) (accounting policy), Note No. 5 to the standalone financial statements. Inventory is held by the Companys plants, and other locations. The Company has significant levels of inventories and significant management judgments are taken with regard to categorization of inventories. Our procedures included : ? Performed inventory count at plant on sample basis, which were selected based on financial significance and risk. Where locations were not attended, we tested certain controls over inventory existence across the Company. Given the level of significant management judgments and estimates involved this is considered to be a key audit matter. ? Observing sample of managements inventory count procedures, to assess compliance with the Company process. ? Performing roll forward procedures for the year- end balance from the date of inventory count attended. ? Obtaining inventory confirmations from the other locations as on balance sheet date and comparing the same with the inventory as per books and obtaining the reconciliations for the variations (if any). ? Challenging the management with regard to the calculation methodology, the basis for provision and the process with respect to inventory provision; ? Testing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the key controls management has established for provision computations and to ensure the accuracy of the inventory provision. ? Assessing the adequacy of, and movements in, inventory provisions held, by recalculating a sample of items included within the provision to ensure appropriate basis of valuation. ? Evaluating, on a sample basis, whether inventories were stated at the lower of cost or net realizable value at the reporting date by comparing the sales prices of inventories subsequent to the reporting date. ? Evaluating the appropriateness of the assumptions used based on our knowledge and information of the client and the industry.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon:

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the IND AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form ofassurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the IND AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind As financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, which have been used for the purpose of preparation of the Ind AS financial statements by the Board of Directors of the company.

In preparing the Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to act as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease the operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the IND AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these IND AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the IND AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the IND AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the IND AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the IND AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore key audit matters .We describethese matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2) (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the maintenance of account and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 2(A)(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 14(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Rules.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its financial statements -Refer Note 26 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company, and

iv. Based on our examination which includes test checks, the Company has used accounting software(s) for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which have a feature of recording audit trail (Edit Log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all the relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of audit we do not come across any instance of audit trail features being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

(C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of

Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For P V M & Co.

Chartered Accountants

(Firm Registration No.: 145449W)

Paresh V Mehta Partner

Membership No.: 108770 Mumbai

Date: 27/05/2024

UDIN: 24108770BKGPAY4494

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Ind As financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, to the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) i. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets

ii. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets (if any).

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets, by which all assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets were physically verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification

(c) Based on our examination of the property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which building is constructed, registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (if any) (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), if disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use asset or intangible asset or both, if any during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable

iii. (a) The company, during the year, has not made any investments in, given any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances which are characterized as loans, unsecured or secured, to LLPs, firms or companies or any other person. Hence reporting under clause 3 (iii)(a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the order is not applicable

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, if any.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

vii. In respect of Statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues as referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes, except for the following

Nature of Statue Nature of Dues Period to which the amount relates Amount (In Lakhs) Forum where dispute is pending The Bombay Sales Tax Act and The Central SalesTax Act Sales Tax 1992-93 40.05 Bombay High Court 1993-94 12.02 Bombay High Court 1995-96 38.21 Supreme Court The Maharashtra Value Added Tax, 2002 and The Central Sales Tax Act MVAT & CST 2006-07 168.03 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeals) And Bombay High Court 2007-08 148.25 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeals) And Bombay High Court The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2014-15 48.10 Appellate Tribunal - Ahmedabad

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, reporting as per clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) To the best of knowledge and according to information and explanations given to us, The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender, if any.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not raised any funds on short term basis and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) To the best of knowledge and according to information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of knowledge and according to information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) To the best of knowledge and according to information and explanations given to us, there were no whistle-blower complaints reported to the company and hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as prescribed under Section 406 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or housing-Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per The Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial

assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable

xxi. There are no subsidiaries of the company and hence, reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable

For P V M & Co.

Chartered Accountants

(Firm Registration No.: 145449W)

Paresh V Mehta Partner

Membership No.: 108770 Mumbai

Date: 27/05/2024

UDIN: 24108770BKGPAY4494

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the Ind As financial statements of Vadilal Dairy

International ltd

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid Ind As financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

(Referred to in paragraph 1(A)(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of VADILAL DAIRY INTERNATIONAL LTD ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the IND AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended as at on that date.

Management Responsibility for the Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to Ind As financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Ind As financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such Financial Controls, assessing the risk that material weakness exits, and the testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of risks of material misstatement of Ind As financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion:

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

For P V M & Co.

Chartered Accountants

(Firm Registration No.: 145449W)

Paresh V Mehta Partner

Membership No.: 108770 Mumbai

Date: 27/05/2024

UDIN: 24108770BKGPAY4494