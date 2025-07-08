Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.19
3.19
3.19
3.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.59
5.45
6.27
7.72
Net Worth
6.78
8.64
9.46
10.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.52
46.21
43.2
45.83
yoy growth (%)
-77.23
6.95
-5.72
6.86
Raw materials
-6.11
-21.22
-19.22
-21.08
As % of sales
58.13
45.93
44.49
45.99
Employee costs
-0.98
-4.62
-4.18
-3.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.89
2.91
4.02
4.07
Depreciation
-2.21
-2.03
-1.78
-1.53
Tax paid
0.92
-1.2
-1.19
-1.12
Working capital
-2.17
-3.96
4.19
1.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-77.23
6.95
-5.72
6.86
Op profit growth
-137.83
0.31
12.01
-26.98
EBIT growth
-202.47
-23.96
-1.27
-11.94
Net profit growth
-273.41
-39.4
-4.15
-10.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,393
|54.44
|5,62,257.19
|2,493
|2.22
|15,000
|209.19
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,417.9
|75.3
|2,33,123.56
|885.41
|1.12
|5,447.64
|42.7
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
458.15
|61.25
|1,54,942.52
|678.06
|0.22
|4,052.53
|48.96
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,839.25
|65.45
|1,40,649.02
|557.1
|1.28
|4,218.9
|161.35
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,277.25
|96.18
|1,30,663.69
|248.49
|1.57
|2,159.97
|81.77
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Shailesh R Gandhi
Whole-time Director
Rahil S Gandhi
Executive Director
Belaben S. Gandhi
Independent Director
Ankush Garde
Independent Director
Mahesh Pandya
Independent Director
Mahesh Kelkar
Independent Director
Sarika Arjun Karande
Executive Director
Rhea Shailesh Gandhi
Plot No M-13 MIDC Indl Area,
Tarapur Boiser,
Maharashtra - 401506
Tel: 91-2525-272501/272697
Website: http://www.vadilalicecream.com
Email: vadilal@vsnl.com
Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,
Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,
Mumbai - 400 072
Tel: 91-22-2851 5606
Website: www.sharexindia.com
Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com
