|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|20 Feb 2025
|17 Mar 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 20th February,2025 Intimation of Record Date and Book Closure for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 17th March,2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/02/2025) Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/03/2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.