Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.52
46.21
43.2
45.83
yoy growth (%)
-77.23
6.95
-5.72
6.86
Raw materials
-6.11
-21.22
-19.22
-21.08
As % of sales
58.13
45.93
44.49
45.99
Employee costs
-0.98
-4.62
-4.18
-3.38
As % of sales
9.35
10
9.68
7.39
Other costs
-5.26
-15.48
-14.94
-17.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
50.02
33.51
34.58
37.15
Operating profit
-1.84
4.86
4.85
4.33
OPM
-17.51
10.53
11.23
9.45
Depreciation
-2.21
-2.03
-1.78
-1.53
Interest expense
-0.03
-0.85
-0.93
-0.94
Other income
0.19
0.93
1.88
2.22
Profit before tax
-3.89
2.91
4.02
4.07
Taxes
0.92
-1.2
-1.19
-1.12
Tax rate
-23.77
-41.2
-29.74
-27.59
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.97
1.71
2.82
2.94
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.97
1.71
2.82
2.94
yoy growth (%)
-273.41
-39.4
-4.15
-10.13
NPM
-28.23
3.7
6.54
6.43
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.