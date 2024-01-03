Vadilal Dairy International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.89
2.91
4.02
4.07
Depreciation
-2.21
-2.03
-1.78
-1.53
Tax paid
0.92
-1.2
-1.19
-1.12
Working capital
-2.17
-3.96
4.19
1.81
Other operating items
Operating
-7.35
-4.28
5.23
3.22
Capital expenditure
0.79
3.48
1.47
2.94
Free cash flow
-6.56
-0.8
6.7
6.16
Equity raised
23.56
23.42
18.8
9.98
Investing
-3.41
-0.15
0.6
2.06
Financing
7.71
9.45
13.18
9.57
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
21.29
31.92
39.28
27.77
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.