iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Vadilal Dairy International Ltd Board Meeting

0
(0%)

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202522 May 2025
Vadilal Dairy International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report and Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash flow Statement for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025. 2. Appointment of M/s S.G. and Associates Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor to conduct the Secretarial Audit for a period of Five years for the Financial Year 2025-26 to Financial Year 2029-30 subject to approval of shareholders. 3. Appointment of Mrs. Anagha Raut as Internal Auditor of the Company to conduct Internal Audit for the Financial Year 2025-26. 4. Any other item with permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March,2025 Approval of Shareholders of Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2025-26 and 2029-30 and Internal Auditor for the FY 2025-26. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2025)
Board Meeting20 Feb 202520 Feb 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 20th February,2025
Board Meeting14 Feb 202510 Feb 2025
VADILAL DAIRY INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1.unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December2024 along with limited Review Report . 2. other Business. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14-02-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2025) Submission of Financials for the Quarter ended December 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/03/2025)
Board Meeting5 Dec 20245 Dec 2024
The Board of Directors considered and approved appointment of Mrs. Sarika Karande (DIN: 10861062) as and Additional, Non Executve Independent Director and accepted Resignation of Mrs. Kavita Pawar, Independent Director of the Company with immediate effect. the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today. i.e. Thursday, 05th December, 2024 transacted following business: 1. Considered & Approved Appointment of Mrs. Sarika Arjun Karande (DIN: 10861062) as an Additional Director, Non - Executive, Independent Director of the Company with immediate effect subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting for a period of 5 years. 2. Accepted Resignation of Mrs. Kavita Pawar (DIN: 02717275) as Independent Director with immediate effect. The details of the Director as required in terms of Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 is enclosed in Annexure-I. 3. Other routine Business. Revised disclosure of Resignation of Mrs. Kavita Pawar, Independent Director of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
VADILAL DAIRY INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Consideration and approval of the un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other agenda with the permission of chair Submission of Outcome of Board mee ting held on 14th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Outcome of the Board for approval of notice of annual general meeting, & board of directors meeting, fixation of book closure for annual general meeting and remote evoting facility, appointment of scrutinizer along with other business.
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Considered and approved the appointment of Mrs. Kavita Sandip Pawar (DIN: 02717275) as an additional director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director in the Company.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
VADILAL DAIRY INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with any other agenda. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 14.08.2024 to consider & approve unaudited financial result for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 along with other business. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Vadilal Dairy International Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vadilal Dairy International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.