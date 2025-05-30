Board Meeting 30 May 2025 22 May 2025

Vadilal Dairy International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report and Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash flow Statement for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025. 2. Appointment of M/s S.G. and Associates Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor to conduct the Secretarial Audit for a period of Five years for the Financial Year 2025-26 to Financial Year 2029-30 subject to approval of shareholders. 3. Appointment of Mrs. Anagha Raut as Internal Auditor of the Company to conduct Internal Audit for the Financial Year 2025-26. 4. Any other item with permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March,2025 Approval of Shareholders of Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2025-26 and 2029-30 and Internal Auditor for the FY 2025-26. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2025)

Board Meeting 20 Feb 2025 20 Feb 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 20th February,2025

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 10 Feb 2025

VADILAL DAIRY INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1.unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December2024 along with limited Review Report . 2. other Business. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14-02-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2025) Submission of Financials for the Quarter ended December 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/03/2025)

Board Meeting 5 Dec 2024 5 Dec 2024

The Board of Directors considered and approved appointment of Mrs. Sarika Karande (DIN: 10861062) as and Additional, Non Executve Independent Director and accepted Resignation of Mrs. Kavita Pawar, Independent Director of the Company with immediate effect. the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today. i.e. Thursday, 05th December, 2024 transacted following business: 1. Considered & Approved Appointment of Mrs. Sarika Arjun Karande (DIN: 10861062) as an Additional Director, Non - Executive, Independent Director of the Company with immediate effect subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting for a period of 5 years. 2. Accepted Resignation of Mrs. Kavita Pawar (DIN: 02717275) as Independent Director with immediate effect. The details of the Director as required in terms of Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 is enclosed in Annexure-I. 3. Other routine Business. Revised disclosure of Resignation of Mrs. Kavita Pawar, Independent Director of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

VADILAL DAIRY INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Consideration and approval of the un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other agenda with the permission of chair Submission of Outcome of Board mee ting held on 14th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Outcome of the Board for approval of notice of annual general meeting, & board of directors meeting, fixation of book closure for annual general meeting and remote evoting facility, appointment of scrutinizer along with other business.

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Considered and approved the appointment of Mrs. Kavita Sandip Pawar (DIN: 02717275) as an additional director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director in the Company.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024