AGM 30/09/2024 Outcome of Annual General Meeting held through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) SUBMISSION OF SCRUTINIZERS REPORT FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)