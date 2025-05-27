Board Meeting 27 May 2025 15 May 2025

Valley Magnesite Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Last Quarter and Year ended March 31 2025. 2. Directors Report for the year ended March 31 2025 3. The Trading Window under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading ) Regulations 2015 will remain closed from today till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of financial results. Kindly bring this to the attention to the Members and Investors. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e 27th May, 2025 has considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March, 31, 2025. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith:- 1 Statement showing the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March, 31st, 2025. 2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31st March, 2025. 3. Cash Flow Statements as on 31st March, 2025. 4. Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results. 5. Declaration to the effect that there is Unmodified Opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2025 CHANGE IN CFO (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2025) revised pfa (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2025)

Board Meeting 7 Apr 2025 7 Apr 2025

Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Monday, the 7th Day of April, 2025 at 10:45 AM at the Registered office of the Company at A-402, Mangalam , 24/26 Hemanta Basu Sarani, Kolkata- 700001 and concluded at 11:15 AM , inter -alia, to approve the following:- 1. Appointment of Anand Khandelia, Practicing Company Secretaries, Kolkata as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 to conduct the secretarial audit of the Company. 2. Appointment of M/s ALPS & CO. , Chartered Accountants, 310, Todi Chambers , 2, Lal Bazar Street, Kolkata- 700001 as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial year 2025-26 to conduct the internal audit of the Company . Kindly take the same on record and oblige. APPOINTMENT OF SECRETARIAL AND INTERNAL AUDITOR

Board Meeting 4 Feb 2025 27 Jan 2025

Valley Magnesite Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 4th day of February 2025 to transact the following business to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. In terms of the Code of Conduct to regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders of the Company the Trading Window will remain closed from today till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of financial results. Kindly bring this to the attention to the Members and Investors. Dear Sir, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we report the outcome of the Board Meeting held today as follows: The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 4:00 pm and concluded at 4:40 pm. The statement of Unaudited Standalone Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December, 31, 2024 is approved at the Board Meeting. A copy of Unaudited Standalone Financial results and Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended on December, 31, 2024 are enclosed herewith. The arrangements are being made to get the abstract of results published in the Newspapers, shortly. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/02/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Valley Magnesite Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Dear Sir, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we report the outcome of the Board Meeting held today as follows: The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 2:45 pm and concluded at 3:45 pm. The statement of Unaudited Standalone Financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September, 30, 2024 is approved at the Board Meeting. A copy of Unaudited Standalone Financial results and Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on September, 30, 2024 are enclosed herewith. The arrangements are being made to get the abstract of results published in the Newspapers, shortly. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024