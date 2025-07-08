iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Valley Magnesite Company Ltd Share Price Live

13.12
(0.00%)
Dec 3, 2020|12:16:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.12
  • Day's High13.12
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close13.12
  • Day's Low13.12
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E3.51
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value87.33
  • EPS3.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.38
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Valley Magnesite Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

13.12

Prev. Close

13.12

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

13.12

Day's Low

13.12

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

87.33

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.38

P/E

3.51

EPS

3.74

Divi. Yield

0

Valley Magnesite Company Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

15 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Valley Magnesite Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Valley Magnesite Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:07 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.24%

Non-Promoter- 67.75%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 67.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Valley Magnesite Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.05

1.05

1.05

1.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.72

6.57

6.06

5.72

Net Worth

8.77

7.62

7.11

6.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.05

-0.02

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0.44

-0.1

0.07

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.08

0.03

0.01

0.01

Working capital

0.05

-0.01

0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

Op profit growth

196.68

105.29

18.12

EBIT growth

-512.22

-243.46

751.09

Net profit growth

-792.02

-188.52

266.25

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Valley Magnesite Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Valley Magnesite Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

ARUN KUMAR AGARWALLA

Non Executive Director

Sudha Agarwalla

Independent Director

Gaurang Agarwalla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shruti Tebriwal

Independent Director

Mohit Gaddhyan

Independent Director

Anuj Modi

Registered Office

A-402 Mangalam,

24/26 Hemanta Basu Sarani,

West Bengal - 700001

Tel: 91-33-22436242/43

Website: WWW.valleymagnesite.com

Email: valleymagnesite@gmail.com

Registrar Office

34/1 A,

Sudhir Chatterjee St,

Kolkata - 700006

Tel: 91-33-2219 4815/679

Website: -

Email: skcdilip@gmail.com

Summary

Valley Magnesite Company Limited is a public limited company incorporated in November 03, 1988. The company is primarily engaged in the business of Investment in Mutual Funds and shares.
Read More

Reports by Valley Magnesite Company Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Valley Magnesite Company Ltd share price today?

The Valley Magnesite Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.12 today.

What is the Market Cap of Valley Magnesite Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Valley Magnesite Company Ltd is ₹1.38 Cr. as of 03 Dec ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of Valley Magnesite Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Valley Magnesite Company Ltd is 3.51 and 0.15 as of 03 Dec ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Valley Magnesite Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Valley Magnesite Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Valley Magnesite Company Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 03 Dec ‘20

What is the CAGR of Valley Magnesite Company Ltd?

Valley Magnesite Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.97%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Valley Magnesite Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Valley Magnesite Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 32.25 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 67.75 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Valley Magnesite Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.