SectorFinance
Open₹13.12
Prev. Close₹13.12
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹13.12
Day's Low₹13.12
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹87.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.38
P/E3.51
EPS3.74
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.05
1.05
1.05
1.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.72
6.57
6.06
5.72
Net Worth
8.77
7.62
7.11
6.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.05
-0.02
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.44
-0.1
0.07
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.08
0.03
0.01
0.01
Working capital
0.05
-0.01
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
Op profit growth
196.68
105.29
18.12
EBIT growth
-512.22
-243.46
751.09
Net profit growth
-792.02
-188.52
266.25
Managing Director
ARUN KUMAR AGARWALLA
Non Executive Director
Sudha Agarwalla
Independent Director
Gaurang Agarwalla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shruti Tebriwal
Independent Director
Mohit Gaddhyan
Independent Director
Anuj Modi
A-402 Mangalam,
24/26 Hemanta Basu Sarani,
West Bengal - 700001
Tel: 91-33-22436242/43
Website: WWW.valleymagnesite.com
Email: valleymagnesite@gmail.com
34/1 A,
Sudhir Chatterjee St,
Kolkata - 700006
Tel: 91-33-2219 4815/679
Website: -
Email: skcdilip@gmail.com
Summary
Valley Magnesite Company Limited is a public limited company incorporated in November 03, 1988. The company is primarily engaged in the business of Investment in Mutual Funds and shares.
Reports by Valley Magnesite Company Ltd
