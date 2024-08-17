Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd Summary

Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd is an India-based company. The company operates as a software development and business process outsourcing company. They offer enterprise solutions and business process management based solutions and frameworks. They also operate in legal process outsourcing sector. The company has one wholly owned subsidiary company namely, Tejas Infoscripts Pvt Ltd. Tejas Infoscripts Pvt Ltd has made significant investments to scale up their capacity and move up the value chain by extending their service offerings.Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd was incorporated on October 31, 1997 as a private limited company with the name GDR Software Pvt Ltd. In May 1999, the company was converted into a public limited company. The company received the status of 100% EOU from Software Technology Parks of India, Bangalore. During the year 1999-2000, the GIS division of the company obtained an ISO 9001 Certificate in a national record time of 97 days. During the year 2000-01 the company acquired Meditech Software Ltd, a product software development company by issuing 35,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 7.50 per share. Consequent to the acquisition Meditech Software Ltd became the subsidiary of the company.In August 2004, the name of the company was changed from GDR Software Ltd to Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd.During the year 2005-06, the company acquired 74% Stake in Tejas Infoscripts Pvt Ltd, a Legal BPO based in Bangalore and 51% Stake in HVO Technologies Ltd. Further, they acquired further 26% stake in Tejas Infoscripts Pvt Ltd and increased their holdings to 100%. Also, they divested their 51% stake in HVO Technologies Ltd during the same year.In November 28, 2007, the company signed an MoU with Datatalk Services (India) Pvt Ltd for acquiring a 74% stake in Datatalk, but the MoU was rescinded with effect from April 30, 2008 by mutual consent. The company added several new clients during the year 2007-08.The company is targeting the enterprise solution space to address to mid to large size enterprise market. Also, they continue to focus on select segments across the IT and BPO industry and offers specialized and customized solutions to address the specific needs of their clients.