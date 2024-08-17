iifl-logo-icon 1
Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd Share Price

0.38
(0.00%)
Jun 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0.38

Prev. Close

0.38

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.38

Day's Low

0.38

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

4.32

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.4

P/E

2.53

EPS

0.15

Divi. Yield

0

Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:04 AM
Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 8.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 8.09%

Non-Promoter- 91.90%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 91.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

12.63

12.63

12.61

8.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.62

14.27

8.82

7.05

Net Worth

27.25

26.9

21.43

15.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

18.89

23.13

yoy growth (%)

-18.34

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-1.21

-1.93

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0.71

1.45

Depreciation

-3

-2.97

Tax paid

-0.36

-1.14

Working capital

2.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.34

Op profit growth

-12.6

EBIT growth

-36.52

Net profit growth

14.72

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007

Gross Sales

21.44

15.36

8.97

9.02

6.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

21.44

15.36

8.97

9.02

6.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.02

0

0.23

Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

K H Ramamurthi

Whole-time Director

G Krishna

Managing Director

C K Vasudevan

Additional Director

P K Pande

Company Secretary

Shraddha Vasanth

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd

Summary

Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd is an India-based company. The company operates as a software development and business process outsourcing company. They offer enterprise solutions and business process management based solutions and frameworks. They also operate in legal process outsourcing sector. The company has one wholly owned subsidiary company namely, Tejas Infoscripts Pvt Ltd. Tejas Infoscripts Pvt Ltd has made significant investments to scale up their capacity and move up the value chain by extending their service offerings.Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd was incorporated on October 31, 1997 as a private limited company with the name GDR Software Pvt Ltd. In May 1999, the company was converted into a public limited company. The company received the status of 100% EOU from Software Technology Parks of India, Bangalore. During the year 1999-2000, the GIS division of the company obtained an ISO 9001 Certificate in a national record time of 97 days. During the year 2000-01 the company acquired Meditech Software Ltd, a product software development company by issuing 35,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 7.50 per share. Consequent to the acquisition Meditech Software Ltd became the subsidiary of the company.In August 2004, the name of the company was changed from GDR Software Ltd to Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd.During the year 2005-06, the company acquired 74% Stake in Tejas Infoscripts Pvt Ltd, a Legal BPO based in Bangalore and 51% Stake in HVO Techno
