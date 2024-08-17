Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹0.38
Prev. Close₹0.38
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.38
Day's Low₹0.38
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹4.32
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.4
P/E2.53
EPS0.15
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
12.63
12.63
12.61
8.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.62
14.27
8.82
7.05
Net Worth
27.25
26.9
21.43
15.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
18.89
23.13
yoy growth (%)
-18.34
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-1.21
-1.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0.71
1.45
Depreciation
-3
-2.97
Tax paid
-0.36
-1.14
Working capital
2.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.34
Op profit growth
-12.6
EBIT growth
-36.52
Net profit growth
14.72
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
21.44
15.36
8.97
9.02
6.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
21.44
15.36
8.97
9.02
6.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.02
0
0.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
K H Ramamurthi
Whole-time Director
G Krishna
Managing Director
C K Vasudevan
Additional Director
P K Pande
Company Secretary
Shraddha Vasanth
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd
Summary
Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd is an India-based company. The company operates as a software development and business process outsourcing company. They offer enterprise solutions and business process management based solutions and frameworks. They also operate in legal process outsourcing sector. The company has one wholly owned subsidiary company namely, Tejas Infoscripts Pvt Ltd. Tejas Infoscripts Pvt Ltd has made significant investments to scale up their capacity and move up the value chain by extending their service offerings.Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd was incorporated on October 31, 1997 as a private limited company with the name GDR Software Pvt Ltd. In May 1999, the company was converted into a public limited company. The company received the status of 100% EOU from Software Technology Parks of India, Bangalore. During the year 1999-2000, the GIS division of the company obtained an ISO 9001 Certificate in a national record time of 97 days. During the year 2000-01 the company acquired Meditech Software Ltd, a product software development company by issuing 35,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 7.50 per share. Consequent to the acquisition Meditech Software Ltd became the subsidiary of the company.In August 2004, the name of the company was changed from GDR Software Ltd to Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd.During the year 2005-06, the company acquired 74% Stake in Tejas Infoscripts Pvt Ltd, a Legal BPO based in Bangalore and 51% Stake in HVO Techno
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.