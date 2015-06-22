Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
12.63
12.63
12.61
8.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.62
14.27
8.82
7.05
Net Worth
27.25
26.9
21.43
15.06
Minority Interest
Debt
1.54
1.05
0.8
0.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.62
1.39
0.38
0.21
Total Liabilities
30.41
29.34
22.61
15.37
Fixed Assets
15.36
16.62
13.5
6.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.52
0.52
0.21
0.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
14.53
12.2
8.13
8.3
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
13.6
12.93
8.85
8
Debtor Days
262.78
203.99
Other Current Assets
4.27
3.92
2.02
1.28
Sundry Creditors
-1.18
-2.11
-1.58
-0.36
Creditor Days
22.8
33.28
Other Current Liabilities
-2.16
-2.54
-1.16
-0.62
Cash
0.02
0.01
0.77
0
Total Assets
30.43
29.35
22.61
15.37
