iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd Half Yearly Results

0.38
(0.00%)
Jun 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Sept-2010Mar-2010Sept-2009Mar-2009

Gross Sales

10.25

11.18

8.01

7.36

3.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10.25

11.18

8.01

7.36

3.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0.02

Total Income

10.25

11.18

8.02

7.36

3.99

Total Expenditure

6.71

7.53

5.84

5.55

3

PBIDT

3.53

3.66

2.17

1.8

0.99

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

3.53

3.65

2.16

1.79

0.99

Depreciation

1.72

1.46

1.33

0.88

0.92

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.44

0.36

0.18

0.1

0.14

Deferred Tax

0.38

0

0.17

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.98

1.83

0.46

0.8

-0.07

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.98

1.83

0.46

0.8

-0.07

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.98

1.83

0.46

0.8

-0.07

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.15

0.3

0.07

0.2

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.01

12.01

12.01

8.01

8.01

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

34.53

32.7

27.09

24.59

25

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

9.56

16.35

5.86

10.86

-1.76

Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.