Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Sept-2010
|Mar-2010
|Sept-2009
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
10.25
11.18
8.01
7.36
3.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10.25
11.18
8.01
7.36
3.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0.02
Total Income
10.25
11.18
8.02
7.36
3.99
Total Expenditure
6.71
7.53
5.84
5.55
3
PBIDT
3.53
3.66
2.17
1.8
0.99
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
3.53
3.65
2.16
1.79
0.99
Depreciation
1.72
1.46
1.33
0.88
0.92
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.44
0.36
0.18
0.1
0.14
Deferred Tax
0.38
0
0.17
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.98
1.83
0.46
0.8
-0.07
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.98
1.83
0.46
0.8
-0.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.98
1.83
0.46
0.8
-0.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.15
0.3
0.07
0.2
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.01
12.01
12.01
8.01
8.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
34.53
32.7
27.09
24.59
25
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
9.56
16.35
5.86
10.86
-1.76
