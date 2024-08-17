iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

0.38
(0.00%)
Jun 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2010Dec-2009Dec-2008Dec-2007

Gross Sales

17.7

11.3

5.82

5.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

17.7

11.3

5.82

5.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

Total Income

17.7

11.3

5.82

5.88

Total Expenditure

12.03

8.39

3.94

3.66

PBIDT

5.67

2.9

1.87

2.23

Interest

0

0.01

0.01

0

PBDT

5.65

2.88

1.86

2.22

Depreciation

2.39

1.42

1.53

0.62

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.56

0.17

0.05

0.14

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

2.71

1.27

0.27

1.46

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.71

1.27

0.27

1.46

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.71

1.27

0.27

1.46

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.44

0.31

0.07

0.36

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.01

8.01

8.01

8.01

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

2,80,50,850

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

70

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

32.01

25.66

32.3

37.86

PBDTM(%)

31.95

25.48

31.95

37.69

PATM(%)

15.3

11.32

4.63

24.78

Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.