Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
|Dec-2007
Gross Sales
17.7
11.3
5.82
5.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
17.7
11.3
5.82
5.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Total Income
17.7
11.3
5.82
5.88
Total Expenditure
12.03
8.39
3.94
3.66
PBIDT
5.67
2.9
1.87
2.23
Interest
0
0.01
0.01
0
PBDT
5.65
2.88
1.86
2.22
Depreciation
2.39
1.42
1.53
0.62
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.56
0.17
0.05
0.14
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.71
1.27
0.27
1.46
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.71
1.27
0.27
1.46
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.71
1.27
0.27
1.46
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.44
0.31
0.07
0.36
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.01
8.01
8.01
8.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
2,80,50,850
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
70
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
32.01
25.66
32.3
37.86
PBDTM(%)
31.95
25.48
31.95
37.69
PATM(%)
15.3
11.32
4.63
24.78
