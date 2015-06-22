Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0.71
1.45
Depreciation
-3
-2.97
Tax paid
-0.36
-1.14
Working capital
2.33
Other operating items
Operating
-0.31
Capital expenditure
-1.04
Free cash flow
-1.35
Equity raised
28.53
Investing
0
Financing
2.59
Dividends paid
0
0
Net in cash
29.76
