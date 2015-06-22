Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
18.89
23.13
yoy growth (%)
-18.34
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-1.21
-1.93
As % of sales
6.41
8.34
Other costs
-13.79
-16.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
73.03
72.46
Operating profit
3.88
4.44
OPM
20.54
19.19
Depreciation
-3
-2.97
Interest expense
-0.2
0
Other income
0.04
0
Profit before tax
0.71
1.45
Taxes
-0.36
-1.14
Tax rate
-50.77
-78.77
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
0.35
0.3
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
0.35
0.3
yoy growth (%)
14.72
NPM
1.87
1.33
