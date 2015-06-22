iifl-logo-icon 1
Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.38
(0.00%)
Jun 22, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

18.89

23.13

yoy growth (%)

-18.34

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-1.21

-1.93

As % of sales

6.41

8.34

Other costs

-13.79

-16.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

73.03

72.46

Operating profit

3.88

4.44

OPM

20.54

19.19

Depreciation

-3

-2.97

Interest expense

-0.2

0

Other income

0.04

0

Profit before tax

0.71

1.45

Taxes

-0.36

-1.14

Tax rate

-50.77

-78.77

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

0.35

0.3

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

0.35

0.3

yoy growth (%)

14.72

NPM

1.87

1.33

