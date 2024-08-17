iifl-logo-icon 1
Vardhaman Laboratories Ltd Company Summary

Vardhaman Laboratories Ltd Summary

Vardhaman Laboratories Ltd was incorporated on 24th April, 1985 under the Companies Act, 1956, in the State of Maharashtra as Vardhaman Laboratories Private Limited ans subsequently converted into a Public Limited vide Special Resolution dated 15th October, 1993 and obtained a fresh Certificate of Incorporation to change of name on 7th December, 1993 as Vardhaman Laboratories Limited, from the Registrar of Companies Maharashtra, Bombay, Consequent on the conversion of the company from Pvt. Ltd to Public Ltd.At present the Company is engaged in manufacturing varieties of formulations and marketing under the brand name of Samrat gained sizable popularity in the area of Western Maharashtra and Southern part of India.The Company started its operation on a small scale basis and during this time was also in the process of identifying a viable project in the pharmaceutical industry. After a thorough and exhastive study, the project for manufacturing the Bulk Drugs as mentioned aboves was conceived in December 1993.During 1998-99, the company has added new formulation products like Ciprofloxin, Norfioxaoin, Ranitidine, etc. It has also obtained export orders for Cotrimethaxile tablets & Paracetemol Caffeine tablets which has been completed.

