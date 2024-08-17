iifl-logo-icon 1
Vardhaman Laboratories Ltd Share Price

0.51
(4.08%)
Aug 16, 2019|02:10:39 PM

Vardhaman Laboratories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

0.51

Prev. Close

0.49

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.51

Day's Low

0.51

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

4.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.21

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vardhaman Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Vardhaman Laboratories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vardhaman Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:14 AM
Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.19%

Non-Promoter- 0.11%

Institutions: 0.10%

Non-Institutions: 62.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vardhaman Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

4.12

4.12

4.12

4.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.13

-2.09

-2.05

-2.02

Net Worth

1.99

2.03

2.07

2.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.04

-0.03

-0.03

-0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.04

-0.04

-0.02

-0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

1.71

-6.03

43.03

42.69

EBIT growth

7.75

18.33

20.38

19.33

Net profit growth

7.75

18.33

20.38

19.33

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Vardhaman Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vardhaman Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Dharamchand Shah

Director

Sunil D Shah

Director

Sumedh Shah

Director

Dayanand Naik

Director

Umesh Patil

Director

Rajendra Petare

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vardhaman Laboratories Ltd

Summary

Vardhaman Laboratories Ltd was incorporated on 24th April, 1985 under the Companies Act, 1956, in the State of Maharashtra as Vardhaman Laboratories Private Limited ans subsequently converted into a Public Limited vide Special Resolution dated 15th October, 1993 and obtained a fresh Certificate of Incorporation to change of name on 7th December, 1993 as Vardhaman Laboratories Limited, from the Registrar of Companies Maharashtra, Bombay, Consequent on the conversion of the company from Pvt. Ltd to Public Ltd.At present the Company is engaged in manufacturing varieties of formulations and marketing under the brand name of Samrat gained sizable popularity in the area of Western Maharashtra and Southern part of India.The Company started its operation on a small scale basis and during this time was also in the process of identifying a viable project in the pharmaceutical industry. After a thorough and exhastive study, the project for manufacturing the Bulk Drugs as mentioned aboves was conceived in December 1993.During 1998-99, the company has added new formulation products like Ciprofloxin, Norfioxaoin, Ranitidine, etc. It has also obtained export orders for Cotrimethaxile tablets & Paracetemol Caffeine tablets which has been completed.
