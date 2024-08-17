Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹0.51
Prev. Close₹0.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.51
Day's Low₹0.51
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹4.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.21
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
4.12
4.12
4.12
4.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.13
-2.09
-2.05
-2.02
Net Worth
1.99
2.03
2.07
2.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.03
-0.03
-0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.04
-0.04
-0.02
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
1.71
-6.03
43.03
42.69
EBIT growth
7.75
18.33
20.38
19.33
Net profit growth
7.75
18.33
20.38
19.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Dharamchand Shah
Director
Sunil D Shah
Director
Sumedh Shah
Director
Dayanand Naik
Director
Umesh Patil
Director
Rajendra Petare
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vardhaman Laboratories Ltd
Summary
Vardhaman Laboratories Ltd was incorporated on 24th April, 1985 under the Companies Act, 1956, in the State of Maharashtra as Vardhaman Laboratories Private Limited ans subsequently converted into a Public Limited vide Special Resolution dated 15th October, 1993 and obtained a fresh Certificate of Incorporation to change of name on 7th December, 1993 as Vardhaman Laboratories Limited, from the Registrar of Companies Maharashtra, Bombay, Consequent on the conversion of the company from Pvt. Ltd to Public Ltd.At present the Company is engaged in manufacturing varieties of formulations and marketing under the brand name of Samrat gained sizable popularity in the area of Western Maharashtra and Southern part of India.The Company started its operation on a small scale basis and during this time was also in the process of identifying a viable project in the pharmaceutical industry. After a thorough and exhastive study, the project for manufacturing the Bulk Drugs as mentioned aboves was conceived in December 1993.During 1998-99, the company has added new formulation products like Ciprofloxin, Norfioxaoin, Ranitidine, etc. It has also obtained export orders for Cotrimethaxile tablets & Paracetemol Caffeine tablets which has been completed.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.