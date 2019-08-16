Vardhaman Laboratories Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
4.12
4.12
4.12
4.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.13
-2.09
-2.05
-2.02
Net Worth
1.99
2.03
2.07
2.1
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.99
2.03
2.07
2.1
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.58
1.56
1.54
1.57
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1.56
1.56
1.55
1.55
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.05
0.01
0.01
0.02
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.01
-0.02
0
Cash
0.43
0.48
0.53
0.54
Total Assets
2.01
2.04
2.07
2.11
