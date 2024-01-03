iifl-logo
Vardhan Capital & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.35

4.35

4.35

4.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.39

3.89

3.19

2.29

Net Worth

7.74

8.24

7.54

6.64

Minority Interest

Debt

4.57

135.99

121.29

102.8

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

12.31

144.23

128.83

109.44

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.21

2.16

1.87

1.35

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

7.97

139.89

124.89

105.97

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

10.24

141.7

125.87

106.63

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.27

-1.81

-0.98

-0.66

Cash

0.08

0.12

0.03

0.07

Total Assets

10.26

142.17

126.79

107.39

