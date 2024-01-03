Vardhan Capital & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.35
4.35
4.35
4.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.39
3.89
3.19
2.29
Net Worth
7.74
8.24
7.54
6.64
Minority Interest
Debt
4.57
135.99
121.29
102.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12.31
144.23
128.83
109.44
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.21
2.16
1.87
1.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.97
139.89
124.89
105.97
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.24
141.7
125.87
106.63
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.27
-1.81
-0.98
-0.66
Cash
0.08
0.12
0.03
0.07
Total Assets
10.26
142.17
126.79
107.39
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.