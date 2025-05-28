iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Vardhan Capital & Finance Ltd Board Meeting

0
(0%)

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 May 202519 May 2025
Vardhan Capital & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today has approved the following: a) The Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2025; b) Appointment of Priti J Sheth & Associates as Secretarial Auditor for conducting secretarial audit for the Financial Year 2025-26; Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we enclose the following: 1)Audited Standalone Financial Results for Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2025. 2)Audit Report on the audited Financial Results (standalone). 3) Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28.05.2025)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20256 Feb 2025
Vardhan Capital & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 please find enclosed herewith the Notice of the Board Meeting for approving Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we enclose the following, 1) Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for Quarter ended 31st December, 2024 2) Limited Review Report on the unaudited Financial Results (standalone) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2025)
Board Meeting19 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Vardhan Capital & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Vardhan Capital & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024) Pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure requirements) regulations, 2015 we enclose the following. 1. Un-Audited Financial Results for Quarter and half year ended 30th September,2024 2. Limited Review Report on the unaudited Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
Vardhan Capital & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we enclose the following, 1) Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for Quarter ended 30th June,2024 2) Limited Review Report on the unaudited Financial Results (standalone) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)

Vardhan Capital & Finance Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vardhan Capital & Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.