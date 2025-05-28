Board Meeting 28 May 2025 19 May 2025

Vardhan Capital & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today has approved the following: a) The Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2025; b) Appointment of Priti J Sheth & Associates as Secretarial Auditor for conducting secretarial audit for the Financial Year 2025-26; Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we enclose the following: 1)Audited Standalone Financial Results for Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2025. 2)Audit Report on the audited Financial Results (standalone). 3) Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28.05.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 6 Feb 2025

Vardhan Capital & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 please find enclosed herewith the Notice of the Board Meeting for approving Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we enclose the following, 1) Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for Quarter ended 31st December, 2024 2) Limited Review Report on the unaudited Financial Results (standalone) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2025)

Board Meeting 19 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Vardhan Capital & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Vardhan Capital & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024) Pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure requirements) regulations, 2015 we enclose the following. 1. Un-Audited Financial Results for Quarter and half year ended 30th September,2024 2. Limited Review Report on the unaudited Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024