Vax Housing Finance Corporation Limited was formerly incorporated as a Public Limited Company in the name Vax Finance Limited in September, 1994. The Company was promoted by Vijaysingh Rathore, Kailash Gupta & Suryakant Vithlani. The company is presently engaged in the business of investment and trading in shares and securities. In Feb.96, the Company came out with a public issue of Rs. 2.40 cr. to part finance the companys business of asset finance and bill discounting.During year 1997-98 the Companys name was changed from Vax Finance Limited to Vax Housing Finance Corporation Limited.
